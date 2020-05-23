FST's Bowne's Lab Reopens For Dining With Live Entertainment

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced that Bowne's Lab will reopen for dining and live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights starting June 5, 2020. The space will operate at 50% capacity with seating located at least six feet apart. A full food and drink menu is available. FST Improv will present one-act comedy sets of games, scenes, and songs-all completely made up on the spot. There is a $10 cover charge per person. On June 18, FST Improv will begin performing on Thursday and Saturday nights. A complete performance schedule follows at the end of this release. To make a reservation for FST's Bowne's Lab, call 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

"We are so excited to have live performances start up again in the Bowne," said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director and Founder of FST Improv. "They say laughter is the best medicine, and I believe that to be true, but we also recognize the importance of protecting everyone who enters that space-the performers, the audience members, and the restaurant staff. We are looking forward to inspiring laughter and bringing the audience into the fun that we're having onstage."

Starting June 5, FST Improv will begin performing on select nights in FST's Bowne's Lab. Just as audiences and restaurant staff will be practicing social distancing, so will the performers. Rebecca Hopkins will return to the stage, hosting the initial performances. Featuring a rotating cast of three performers, these shows will include classic short-form improv games like "Radio Call-In" and "Everyday Olympics."

"Our goal is to provide a bit of theatre for audiences and help lighten their hearts," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "While the pandemic might come up in scenes, it is not going to be the focus of these performances. Even during the craziest of times, comedy has the ability to distract, heal, and unite people-we're looking forward to doing that for audiences."

With patrons' health and safety as FST's top priority, the theatre is following the most up-to-date OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and Florida Safe Serve guidelines while preparing food and bringing orders to patrons. Each member of FST's restaurant staff will wear gloves and a mask, changing gloves after every food and beverage delivery. Tables and chairs will be sanitized between reservations, and only disposable menus will be used.

FST has also revised its cleaning and general operating procedures to further ensure the safety of its patrons and staff. Patrons will be asked to wear masks when not seated. The theatre's nightly cleaning crew will use EPA-approved disinfectant and restaurant staff will continue to sanitize frequently touched surfaces several times a day. For a full list of what FST is doing to protect its staff and patrons, visit floridastudiotheatre.org/fsts-green-room-cafe-and-bar?ignoremobile=y.

