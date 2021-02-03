Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chiefs Of Regional Theater Companies To Discuss Inclusion In The Arts

The event takes place Monday, March 1, 5-6:30 p.m., via the Zoom webinar platform.

Feb. 3, 2021  

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that promotes using the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, presents "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Performing Arts," part of its free Arts & Racial Justice Panel series, Monday, March 1, 5-6:30 p.m., via the Zoom webinar platform.

The moderator for the discussion is Georgia Court, the owner of Bookstore1Sarasota, and a former journalist, author, educator, and proprietor of a public relations company.


