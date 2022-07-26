Central Florida Community Arts Welcomes New Board Members

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors, Dr. Meghan Budvarson, Cherisse Stover, and CeCe Teneal.

As CFCArts continues to expand and introduce the arts to a broader community, it is imperative that its board consists of individuals with diverse backgrounds and a passion for the arts. Board members are elected for a three-year term and can be re-elected for an additional three years.

One of the new board members, CeCe Teneal, is a performing artist and songstress whose voice and passions resonate with CFCArts. Singing her own original blues/folk/funk pieces, the award-winning singer has traveled to over 40 countries with her band Soul Kamotion. Some of her accolades include the Independent Music Awards' 2011 Best Gospel Song and nominations for the 2011 Best R&B album and 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion song. She also performed during the halftime show at the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

As a performing artist, she brings experience from the industry side of the arts to the board. A number of CFCArts' own orchestra and choir members are joining Teneal for a show on September 19 at Steinmetz Hall, with proceeds benefiting CFCArts. Most recently, she has been working as Entertainment Director for FusionFest.

"I believe in the mission of CFCArts, and I look forward to learning more about the diversity of our programs," Teneal explains. "I am excited to lend creative and artistic ideas, as well as raise awareness surrounding the massive impact this organization has in the community."



As a member-based and member-driven organization, CFCArts enjoys board participation from a number of program members in their choir and orchestra. Dr. Meghan Budvarson continues this tradition as a saxophone player performing in the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra and Big Band.

When not participating as a member, Dr. Budvarson is a division director of community care at AdventHealth, where she has had much experience in non-profit organizations. With a Ph.D. in Public Affairs, she has decades of experience supporting and protecting children and families, as well as those battling homelessness and mental illness. She comes from a background as a licensed clinical social worker and a music lover for over 30 years, matching her experience with the diversity of programs the organization offers. CFCArts facilitates numerous programs fusing health and music to meet individual needs across varying demographics.

"I am very passionate about CFCArts and believe the organization stands for everything I look for in a community," Dr. Budvarson said. "I truly look forward to representing the mission and core values of CFCArts throughout our community."

She shares this passion with Cherisse Stover, who is also new to the board.

Stover is the Senior Manager at Tupperware Brands Charitable Foundation & Social Impact. In the past, she worked in community relations with Orlando Health and the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Having grown up playing music and performing in local community arts groups, I'm thrilled to join the CFCArts board and support its mission to serve and build community through the arts," Stover said.

What these three board members have in common is that they all represent various tenets of CFCArts' values as an organization. From Teneal's experience as a performing artist, to Dr. Budvarson and Stover's involvement in CFCArts' own music programs, these additions represent a vital continuation of what has made CFCArts a thriving cultural institution.