Boz Scaggs Will Bring The Out Of The Blues Tour To Van Wezel

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Boz Scaggs returns to the Van Wezel on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Boz Scaggs spent his teenage years immersed in the blues, R&B and early rock 'n' roll. He continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential '70s albums as Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer and 1976's Silk Degrees, which became a massive commercial breakthrough, reaching Number Two and remaining on the album charts for 115 weeks. It spawned three Top 40 hit singles: "It's Over," "Lido Shuffle" and the Grammy-winning "Lowdown."

"Music has been a constant companion and I'm feeling more free with it than ever," Scaggs comments. "I feel like I've found my voice through all these years, and I've gotten closer to where I want to be with my approach."

