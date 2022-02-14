Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boz Scaggs Will Bring The Out Of The Blues Tour To Van Wezel

Boz Scaggs returns to the Van Wezel on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Feb. 14, 2022  

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Boz Scaggs returns to the Van Wezel on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Boz Scaggs spent his teenage years immersed in the blues, R&B and early rock 'n' roll. He continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential '70s albums as Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer and 1976's Silk Degrees, which became a massive commercial breakthrough, reaching Number Two and remaining on the album charts for 115 weeks. It spawned three Top 40 hit singles: "It's Over," "Lido Shuffle" and the Grammy-winning "Lowdown."

"Music has been a constant companion and I'm feeling more free with it than ever," Scaggs comments. "I feel like I've found my voice through all these years, and I've gotten closer to where I want to be with my approach."

Tickets are $37-$87 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

