Asolo Rep to Host Free 2021-22 Save-A-Seat Subscription Event

Asolo Rep is opening the doors to the Mertz and Cook Theatres for two hours on Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. - noon for a special 2021-22 subscription event. This event is free and open to the public.

During this drop-in event, the community is invited to stop by the theatres to speak one-on-one with staff members about the 2021-22 Asolo Rep season, learn more about how to become a subscriber to the six-show season and hand-select their subscription seats for the upcoming, indoor season.

Current subscribers are invited to reacquaint themselves with the 530-seat Mertz Theatre, including the beautiful new seats that were installed in the summer of 2019. This is also an opportunity for subscribers to explore other seating locations if they're interested in getting a new seating perspective.

The 2021-22 Asolo Rep season is a homecoming and a bold new adventure. This is a season of joy, family, and a reclamation of American identity rooted in compassion for all and includes world premieres, new understanding from familiar stories, and fresh perspectives. The season includes the Grammy award-winning hit musical Hair and the return to a three-show repertory season: Our Town, Grand Horizons and The Great Leap. In the spring audiences will experiences the world premiere of the musical Knoxville and the new musical, Hood. Subscriptions for the six-show package are on sale now with package prices ranging from $165 to $528. Flex Packages are also available.

In addition to the Mertz Theatre, the adjacent Cook Theatre will also be open to the public during this Aug. 7 event. This 161-seat contemporary theatre will be the home of Eureka Day, which is part of Asolo Rep's 2021-22 season. Additionally, the Cook Theatre is the performance home for the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training season. Subscriptions for their four-show season are $100.

For information and 24/7 ticketing, visit asolorep.org. The Asolo Rep Box Office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and available by calling 941.351.8000.