Asolo Rep Announces Josh Rhodes, Dr. John Cornellius, II, Megan Larche Dominick and More as Teaching Artists

Asolo Rep will kick off 2021 with two intimate and engaging online masterclass series for theatre lovers of all ages. The two series feature the Young Artist REPertoire Workshops designed for 8th - 12th graders, and Monday Masterclasses, a set of workshops geared toward adults. The two-hour long courses will be offered at 3pm (Adult) and 5:30pm (Youth) on select Mondays January 11 through May 10.

Both youth and adult participants will learn from and connect with professional theatre artists who will introduce and coach participants through new, challenging, and fun performance skills and theatre magic. The series offers an all-encompassing look at the world of live theatre, featuring courses on choreography, musical theatre, auditioning, Shakespeare, movement and more.

Teaching artists include nationally recognized stage favorites, renowned musical theatre scholars and casting directors: Diana Coates (Asolo Rep: Murder on the Orient Express, Into the Breeches), Dr. John L. Cornelius, II (Helen Hayes Award-winning composer, professor, and music director); Helen Joo Lee (Asolo Rep: Murder on the Orient Express, The Great Leap); Megan Larche Dominick (nationally recognized casting director, audition coach, and guest lecturer); Cedric Leiba, Jr. (National Tours: Rent, Miss Saigon); Tina Stafford (Asolo Rep: Murder on the Orient Express, Into the Breeches); Levin Valayil (Asolo Rep: Jungle Book); and Broadway's Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) who helmed Asolo Rep's box office record-breaking productions of The Sound of Music, Evita, and Guys and Dolls.

"These unusual times have paved the way for Asolo Rep to dig deeper as an institution and explore creative and exciting ways to connect with theatre lovers of all ages throughout the country and globe," said Sara Brunow, Muriel O'Neil Education & Engagement Director. "These workshops have something for everyone - and are a fantastic ways to engage with and learn from these highly esteemed artists."

For series information and registration, visit: https://www.asolorep.org/engage-learn

Classes for the adult masterclass are $45 each, or the entire series can be purchased as a package for $200.

The Youth Artist Academy REPertoire series is available as a package only for $220.

For more information about Adult Online Classes: Monday Masterclasses, please visit: https://www.asolorep.org/engage-learn/adult-online-classes/mondaymasterclass

For more information about the Young Artist: Repertoire Workshop Series, please visit: https://www.asolorep.org/engage-learn/youngartists/repertoire

Series Schedule:

Asolo Rep Young Artist

REPertoire Workshop Series:

· January 11: Shaking-up Shakespeare with Diana Coates

· January 25: Standout Auditions: Use the power of YES with Tina Stafford

· February 1: 5, 6,7,8,: Audition Choreography with Josh Rhodes

· February 8: Mastering the Musical Theatre Self-Tape with Cedric Leiba, Jr.

· February 22: Finding Your Song with Dr. John Cornelius

· March 1: Spontaneous Movement and Miraculous Monologues with Levin Valayil

· March 8: Casting 101: Bringing Your Best into the Room with Megan Larche Dominick

Asolo Rep Adult Online Classes

Monday Masterclass:

· January 11: Standing Up and Standing Out with Tina Stafford

· February 8: Brush up Your Shakespeare with Diana Coates

· March 8: Lightning in a Bottle: Understanding the Alchemy of Musical Theatre with Dr. John Cornelius

· April 12: The Actors Body: Movement & Creativity with Levin Valayil

· May 10: The Power of Playful Presence with Helen Joo Lee