Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibition Cycle Include Jesse Clark's Photographic Works and More

Art Center Sarasota's exhibition season continues with four exhibits, September 1-30. "Live in Color" features mixed-media works on canvas by Alissa Silvers that were inspired by the vibrant beach cities of South Florida.

Jesse Clark's "Everglow" is a series of staged photographic works that focus on the beauty of hope and overcoming, while acknowledging the issues Black communities face. "I Am The Clay" is curated by Carla O'Brien, the owner of Sarasota Clay Company, is an all-ceramics exhibit featuring work by 16 artists. "Pop!" juried by Danny Olda, is an exhibit of artwork inspired by the Pop Art movement.

The opening reception for all four exhibits is Thursday, September 1, 6-8 p.m. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

"Live in Color" is a mixed-media series by Alissa Silvers that was inspired by the vibrant beach cities of South Florida, including Miami, West Palm Beach, and Sarasota. "I began by gathering inspiration through observing people on the beach, visiting art galleries and museums, and simple strolls throughout my neighborhood," says Silvers. "Vigorous notetaking of my ideas and findings led me to create a mood board to map out the feeling I sought to bring alive through my paintings. My mood board consisted of several paint swatches with shades of pinks, blues, greens, yellows. After I visually saw it come together, I knew I'd finally nailed that vibe of the beach towns I wanted to portray. This is how the 'Live in Color' concept was brought into fruition." Alissa Silvers is a contemporary artist and graphic designer who is internationally recognized as the creative behind LISS Design. A native of Münchwilen, Switzerland, she now calls Sarasota her "home away from home."

"Everglow" is a series of staged photographic works by Jesse Clark that focuses on the beauty of hope and overcoming. The artist says that "while these works acknowledge the issues Black communities face, including violence, racism, stereotypes, brutality, or even the right to exist, this series aims to shift the notion that Black communities can only ever be deﬁned by and/or limited to these struggles. While these issues continue through generations, these portraits showcase the optimism that moves Black communities forward and the idea that in time, all will be alright. It is the strength to continue to shine, the freedom to feel joy, love, excel and exist peacefully. Despite all hardship, there is still a constant beautiful glow-an everglow." Jesse Clark is a Haitian-American artist based in Sarasota, who is currently seeking his Bachelor of Fine Arts at Ringling College of Art and Design with a concentration in photography and imaging. Often described as vibrant and poetic, his work primarily explores consciousness and identity as it relates to cultural issues. Along with this, he focuses on showcasing beauty within Black identity and advocating for representation. Clark's photography has been exhibited in SPAACES Gallery, Art Center Sarasota and Mara Studio + Gallery. In 2021, his work was featured in Sarasota Magazine and Stories To Change The World-International Activist Collection. Clark hopes to inspire other creatives to use their artistic voice and move the world forward through positive change.

"I Am The Clay" showcases the changes in clay-making over the past 41 years as seen from the perspective of the exhibit's curator, Carla O'Brien, owner of Sarasota Clay Company and Carla's Clay, Inc. O'Brien says that the exhibit showcases the work "of artists I have known-some from more than 40 years-to those who are fairly new to the ceramics scene. The theme of this show is how it all keeps coming back full circle." The exhibit features functional and sculptural works that showcase a variety of clay techniques. Featured artists include: Frank Colson, Ted Camp, Brooke Andrews, Leslie Ugiccione, Kathleen Moore, Barbara Lynch, Natasha Dikareva, Susan Beecher, Taylor Robenalt, Seth Barendse, Osa Atoe, Dorothea Calvert, Pam Steele, Josh Holbrook, Brendan Deasy, and Carla O'Brien.

"Pop!" is an open, juried exhibit of artwork inspired by the Pop Art movement and juried by Danny Olda, an art critic, editor and independent curator. Olda has curated exhibitions for a variety of nonprofit and private galleries and most recently served as the curator for the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, a museum space in Largo.