WiseAcres West Returns To San Francisco With AUNT FLO IS DEAD at the 31st Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival

When Aunt Flo died, havoc was wreaked, and Katherine screaked. No one warned her. Now she’s on a mission to warn you.

Aug. 23, 2022  

WiseAcres West presents AUNT FLO IS DEAD, written and performed by Katherine Murphy, as part of the 31st Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival. WiseAcres West, a Southern California-based loose coalition of queer and female-identifying theater artists, joins 20 other independent theater companies from September 8th thru September 17th at EXIT Theatre, 156 Eddy Street in San Francisco.

When Aunt Flo died, havoc was wreaked, and Katherine screaked. No one warned her. Now she's on a mission to warn you. In this solo performance, Murphy wants you to laugh until you're appalled at the information available about menopause. The show challenges your attitudes and might just educate a few.

Murphy (Writer/Performer) divides her time between improv and writing. The premiere of her play Greater America, the Chronicle's ePick, was touted as "sheer poetry." To Hades and Back (Again) premiered at The Hunger Artists Theatre Company in 2012. Her other plays, Drug of Choice, Word of the Day, Seeing Red, and Weathered, have received readings across California. She's performed with improv troupes The Under Under Understudies, Too Many Larrys, The Escape Artists, and Famous Last Words.

At the EXIT Studio, 156 Eddy Street in San Francisco, September 9, 10, 15 and 17 at various times. Tickets are $13. For details, go here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192881®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Faunt-flo-is-dead-tickets-346822083187?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





