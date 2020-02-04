WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE to be the Fifth Performance for The Best of San Francisco Solo Series 2019/20

What They Said About Love by Steve Budd is the fifth performance for Brian Copeland presents The Best of San Francisco Solo Series 2019/20 in partnership with The Marin Cultural Association at The Marin Center's Showcase Theater. This absorbing solo play will be presented on Sunday, February 23, 2020 (7pm) at The Marin Center's Showcase Theater.

Budd wonders why other people can-and why he can't-tie the knot. He sheds light on how people meet and make it to the altar, the push and pull of relationships, singles who can't seem to settle down, and more. The Oakland-based actor captures the physical and vocal nuances of more than a dozen Bay Area characters, using their own words taken from hours of interviews, and weaves in his relentless and hilarious search for "the one."

In What They Said About Love, audiences meet a cast of characters including a New Age couple who could swear they met before they met, a couple who met on Craigslist, and a pair of metal heads who thought it would be a hoot to get married on 6-6-6 (June 6, 2006), as well as others. Budd's solo show made its Marsh main stage debut in February 2018 and has been a hit with local audiences and critics alike. Directed by Mark Kenward, developed with David Ford, John Coppola, and Slater Penney.

Steve Budd is an actor, writer, storyteller, standup comic, and solo performer. His solo show "What They Said About Love" was Best of the San Francisco Fringe 2016 and a TBA Top 5 Solo Production of 2018. He has performed at many Bay Area venues, including The Marsh, The San Francisco Fringe Festival, Tell It On Tuesday, and Solo Sundays. He's also acted with many local theater companies, including the San Francisco Playhouse, Custom Made, the New Conservatory, Impact, Central Works, and Marin Shakespeare. Budd has performed in L.A., Boston, Israel, Canada, and England. His extensive on-camera work includes industrials, commercials, independent films, and a web series.

Mark Kenward (Director) a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Nominee and two-time selection for the Best of San Francisco Solo Series, has performed his work in more than 40 cities throughout the US and Canada, including a reception for The House of Representatives and several runs at The Marsh. He is the creator and performer of eight solo shows. Kenward is the director of more 30 full-length solo shows, including several that have had runs at The Marsh: David Kleinberg's Hey, Hey, LBJ!, Kurt Bodden's Steve Seabrook: Better Than You, Howard Petrick's Rambo: The Missing Years, Houston Robertson's Victory for the Recycled Virgin, and Jill Vice's A Fatal Step. Other directing credits include Wayne Harris's Tyrone 'Short Leg' Johnson and Some White Boys, David Caggiano's Jurassic Ark, and Jeremy Greco's Keeping Up with the Jorgensons, all three of which won "Best of San Francisco Fringe" honors.

David Ford (Developer) has been collaborating on new and unusual theater for three decades and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. The San Francisco press has variously called him "the solo performer maven," "the monologue maestro," "the dean of solo

performance," and "the solo performer's best friend." Collaborators include Geoff Hoyle, Echo Brown, Brian Copeland, Charlie Varon, Marilyn Pittman, Rebecca Fisher, Wayne Harris, and Marga Gomez. As a director, Mr. Ford has directed both solo and ensemble work regionally at The Public Theater, Second Stage, St. Clement's, Dixon's Place, One Dream Theatre, and Theatre for the New City (NY), Highways Performance Space (LA), and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (DC), as well as at theaters around the Bay Area including Magic Theatre and Marin Theatre Company. He is also a published playwright.

Brian Copeland (Producer) has been in show business since age 18. Soon he was headlining comedy clubs and concerts across the country and opening for Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Ringo Starr, and Aretha Franklin, in venues across the U.S. Then Copeland branched off into TV, appearing in comedy programs on NBC, A&E and MTV. He spent five years as co-host of SF FOX affiliate KTVU program Mornings on 2 and two-years hosting SF ABC affiliate KGO's Emmy Award winning afternoon talker 7Live. (who later premiered THE BRIAN COPELAND SHOW). Copeland moved into theatre in 2004 with his first solo play, NOT A GENUINE BLACK MAN. This critically acclaimed exploration of race and identity created an audience-pleasing blend of laughter, tears and sociology that led to the show becoming the longest running solo play in SF theatrical history. Successful runs in LA and Off Broadway and a bestselling book adaptation followed. Other current solo shows include THE WAITING PERIOD, GRANDMA & ME, THE JEWELERY BOX and SCION. Plus, his new show with Charlie Varon called THE GREAT AMERICAN SH*T SHOW - monologues in the age of Trump.

WHAT:

What They Said About Love, by Steve Budd

BLURB:

Steve Budd's What They Said About Love is the fifth solo show at Brian Copeland's The Best of San Francisco Solo Series 2019/20 in partnership with The Marin Cultural Association. In his absorbing show, Budd wonders why other people can-and he can't-tie the knot and weaves in his relentless search for "the one." He plays more than a dozen Bay Area characters, using their own words taken from hours of interviews. What They Said About Love is directed by Mark Kenward and developed with David Ford.

WHEN:

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 7:00pm

WHERE:

The Marin Center's Showcase Theater

10 Ave of the Flags, San Rafael, CA 94903

(415) 473-6800

TICKETS:

$40

For tickets or more information, visit: https://tickets.marincenter.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=295

or call The Marin Center Box office at (415) 473-6800 (open Tuesday through Friday, 11:00am-4:00pm).

WEBSITE:

http://bestofsfsolo.com/marin-19-20.html





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You