The JCCSF & Creativity Explored Present BIG BELLIES Open Today
The JCCSF announced today the opening of Big Bellies, a food forward contemporary art exhibition in the Katz Snyder Gallery, September 26, 2019-January 2020. Big Bellies is curated by Creativity Explored, a San Francisco-based nonprofit giving artists with developmental disabilities the means to create and share their work with the community, celebrating the power of art to change lives. With food as visuals or conceptual elements, the artwork from more than 15 Creativity Explored artists plays off the theme of artistic beauty in food while sparking a larger conversation around cultural identity, family traditions, class and nourishment. The expansive collection is free and open to the public in the Katz Snyder Gallery at the JCCSF. On Wednesday, October 2, 6-8 p.m., the JCCSF will host a free, public reception for the exhibition featuring a meet-and-greet with the artists, as well as refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. For additional information, please visit jccsf.org/events/exhibitions-installations/katz-snyder-gallery/.
Going beyond classical still-life, hyper-processed food packaging and simple bowls of rice will be on display alongside quintessential desserts and arrays of fruits and vegetables. The depictions of food offer not just metaphorical messages, but rather reflections on identity and tradition. Every piece of artwork in Big Bellies at the JCCSF will be available for purchase. Artists at Creativity Explored earn 50% of all proceeds from original art sales, which provides a critical source of income and independence to artists working in the CE studios.
The exhibition features original paintings, drawings, ceramic and multimedia sculpture by Zachary Adams, Antonio Benjamini??, Andrew Bixler, Christina Marie Fongi??, Jesus Huezoi??, Camille Holvoet, Josué Izquierdoi??, Makeya Kaiseri??, John Patrick McKenziei??, Hiroshi Onodera, Yolanda Ramirezi??, Jeanette Rideau, Vanessa Ruffini??, Yukari Sakurai??, Ka Wai Shiu, Miyuki Tsurikawa, Ann Yamasakii??, and Yang "Buurin" Yu Zheni??.
The Katz Snyder Gallery is located on the second floor of the JCCSF and is free to the public, open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For additional information, please visit jccsf.org/arts-ideas/gallery-collections-current-exhibits/.