The Chikahan Company Presents THE ACT OF CARE Next Month

In celebration of Filipino-American History Month, The Chikahan Company announced complete casting for their inaugural production, the world premiere of The Act of Care by Bay Area Filipinx playwrights Lauren Andrei Garcia and Conrad A. Panganiban. This play was originally commissioned by The Chikahan Company under the fiscal sponsorship of PlayGround's Innovator Incubator program. This production will be presented at the Potrero Stage live for one weekend (including a simulcast via Zoom) as part of PlayGround's 3rd annual Innovators Showcase. Alan S. Quismorio will direct.

When an unexplainable virus begins to infect several patients and nurses at a local hospital, a reserved Filipina nurse, Olivia, is visited by creatures who lurk in the shadows of the illness. Are they the cause or the cure? The Act of Care is a horror drama that explores the humanity and inhumanity of the American Healthcare System.

"I couldn't be more excited and honored to have Conrad and Lauren author the company's maiden voyage," said Alan S. Quismorio (Co-Founder & Co-Artistic Director of The Chikahan Company, and Director of The Act of Care). "Conrad's love for his community's legacy, character and traditions and Lauren's nursing experience and, above all, ability to draw from her deep well of personal history informs this collaboration profoundly."

The cast features Rae Yuen, Lynie Abadilla, and Louel Señores.

The creative and production team includes Brian Batugo, Movement Director; Noa Batle, Set Designer; Spenser Matubang, Lighting Designer; Josh Icban, Sound Designer; Mia Jue, Costume Designer; champoy, Mask Designer; Marissa L. Ampon, Props Master; Krystle Piamonte, Dramaturg; Felicia Chanco, Broadcast Director; and Emilio Racinez, Stage Manager.

The entire company for The Act of Care is a collaboration of artists who are all of Filipinx heritage and local to the Bay Area.

The Chikahan Company's inaugural production is made possible by PlayGround's Innovator Incubator program, Theatre Bay Area's Ca$h Grant, and donations from the community.

Advance reservations are required. To reserve tickets, visit https://playground-sf.org/incubator.