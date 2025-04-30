Talia Suskauer & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's May 2025 Top Theatre Shows

San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in San Francisco / Bay Area for May 2025.

Feinstein's at the Nikko - May 19, 2025 through May 19, 2025

Join Talia Suskauer as she makes her West Coast concert debut with a new version of her critically-acclaimed solo show at Feinstein’s at the Nikko! Talia is currently touring the country as Lucille in the Tony Award-winning revival of PARADE. Accompanying Talia will be music director, (and conductor of PARADE), Charlie Alterman. This will be a genre-traversing evening of songs and stories that you won’t want to miss.

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

Berkeley Repertory Theatre - April 05, 2025 through May 11, 2025

In spring 2025, Berkeley Rep will present Tectonic Theater Project’s HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES , written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich and conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman. In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events,HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIEStells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity. Produced by special arrangement with Tectonic Theater Project, Brian & Dayna Lee, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Overlooked Latinas

The Marsh Berkeley - April 05, 2025 through May 10, 2025

The Marsh Berkeley presents playwright and performer Tina D’Elia’s hit comedy, Overlooked Latinas, offering its comedic blend of queer storytelling, history, culture, and chaos. At the solo play’s center is Angel Torres, a butch lesbian TV writer striving to bring her dream series, “Overlooked Latinas,” to life. The fictional series celebrates the often-overlooked stories of legendary Latinx movie stars like Ramon Novarro, Dolores Del Rio, Lupe Vélez, and Rosaura Revueltas, who faced significant adversity during the McCarthy era. As Angel pushes to gain buy-in from a TV producer, her personal life devolves into chaos. Highlighting the resilience and contributions of the Latinx and queer communities this rollicking work creates a celebration of identity and history, visibility, and representation.

Crumbs from the Table of Joy

Aurora Theatre Company - April 27, 2025 through May 25, 2025

After Ernestine Crump’s mother dies, her father relocates the family from Pensacola to Brooklyn in a frenzied search for spiritual enlightenment. There, the Crumps find themselves right in the heart of the shifting social politics of 1950s America, which land on their doorstep in the form of unmarried, hard-drinking, Communist-leaning Aunt Lily. Through the observations and narration of Ernestine, Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage weaves the tumultuous interplay of race, sex, politics, religion, and post-war sentiment of the era into a colorful and poignant story of one family’s heartbreak, resilience, and joy.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

San Francisco Playhouse - May 01, 2025 through June 21, 2025

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

The Cake

City Lights Theater Company - May 15, 2025 through June 08, 2025

Della and her North Carolina bakery are renowned for creating the most delicious, beautiful cakes. So it’s no surprise that when the girl she helped raise returns to the South, she asks Della to make her wedding cake. The surprise? There are two brides. Now, even as Della’s life is complicated by the unexpected chance to be on a reality baking show, she questions her beliefs and her marriage – and the true meaning of family, faith and frosting.

