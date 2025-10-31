INTO THE WOODS & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in San Francisco / Bay Area for November 2025.

Into The Woods

San Francisco Playhouse - November 20, 2025 through January 17, 2026

San Francisco Playhouse will journey Into the Woods this holiday season. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s enchanting musical interweaves fairytale favorites in an exploration of what happens after “happily ever after.” A baker and his wife embark on a perilous quest to break a witch’s curse, finding Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and a magic bean-toting Jack along the way. When wishes are granted, the characters contend with the consequences of what they thought they wanted. San Francisco Playhouse co-founder/producing director Susi Damilano directs with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer.

For tickets: click here.

Noises Off

San Francisco Playhouse - September 25, 2025 through November 08, 2025

San Francisco Playhouse presents Michael Frayn’s rollicking backstage comedy Noises Off. Full of slapstick silliness and choreographed chaos, this uproarious comedy follows a dysfunctional British theatre troupe struggling to stage the door-slamming farce Nothing On. The drama rages both onstage and behind the scenes as missed cues, misplaced props, and romantic entanglements cause their production to descend into madcap mayhem. The New York Post deemed Noises Off “the funniest farce ever written” while The New York Times lauded it as “a festival of delirium. Spectacularly funny. The most dexterously realized comedy ever about putting on a comedy.”

For tickets: click here.

Sally & Tom

Marin Theatre - October 30, 2025 through November 23, 2025

Marin Theatre presents the West Coast Premiere of Sally & Tom. Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, known for her acclaimed works about American history Topdog/Underdog and Father Comes Home From the Wars, sets the stage with the metatheatrical story of a fictional up-and-coming theatre company rehearsing a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. As opening night approaches, playwright Luce is struggling with rewrites and pressure from a producer about how to frame the relationship between the third president and the woman he enslaved. Luce also stars as Sally, while Tom is played by Mike, her romantic partner and the production’s director. The past and present collide in this electrifying exploration of artistic authenticity, history, power, and truth. Sally & Tom made its World Premiere at The Guthrie Theatre before performing Off-Broadway at The Public Theater. The New York Times gave it a Critic’s Pick, calling it “hilarious and harrowing. The subtlety, cleverness and humanity with which Sally & Tom approaches the story of Hemings and Jefferson, dazzlingly doubled in the story of the troupe putting it on, come as no surprise at all.” The New York Sun said Sally & Tom “paints, in clear and concise strokes, an unfinished struggle for a more perfect union.” Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner makes his Marin Theatre directorial debut with this work.

For tickets: click here.

Kinky Boots

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts - November 28, 2025 through November 30, 2025

Inspired by a true story and based on the Miramax motion picture written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, Kinky Boots features a warm and witty book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies) and a richly diverse musical score from Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper, in her stunning theatrical debut. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, La Cage, Broadway Bares), with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus (Book of Mormon, Wicked).

For tickets: click here.

Suffs

Orpheum Theatre San Francisco - October 21, 2025 through November 09, 2025

A musical event one hundred years in the making, SUFFS brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women's suffrage movement. Written by and featuring one of the most exciting new voices in theater, Shaina Taub, this epic new musical takes an unflinching look at these unsung trailblazers. In the seven years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, an impassioned group of suffragists-"Suffs" as they called themselves-took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country. They risked their lives as they clashed with the president, the public, and each other. A thrilling story of brilliant, flawed women working against and across generational, racial, and class divides, SUFFS boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over.

For tickets: click here.

Over the River and Through the Woods

City Lights Theater Company - November 20, 2025 through December 21, 2025

A single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey, Nick still sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. Then he’s offered a dream job thousands of miles away in Seattle. This news doesn’t go over well with his grandparents. Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick nearby. Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, including bringing to dinner the lovely Caitlin O’Hare as bait.

For tickets: click here.

