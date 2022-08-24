THE SUMMONING Comes To The San Francisco Mint, October 7â€“November 5, 2022

This fall, Into The Dark-the Bay Area production company spawned from the creative, twisted minds of Peaches Christ, David Flower Productions, and Non Plus Ultra-returns to The San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.) with The Summoning, a brand-new, fully immersive haunted theatrical experience. Performances will take place Wednesday-Sunday evenings beginning Friday, October 7 and continuing through Saturday, November 5.

Tickets for The Summoning range in price from $55-$75 and are available now by visiting terrorvault.com. Private VIP horror-themed party rooms ($750 and up) are available (up to eight guests) and include a character concierge, champagne bottle service (one bottle per two people) and are reserved in three-hour blocks (price does not include tickets to The Summoning).



Patrons must be 18+ with valid I.D. for evening performances, and 13+ for matinee performances. All guests between the ages of 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. The evening performances are rated R for nudity, gore/violence, and strong language. The matinee performances are rated PG-13 for gore/violence and strong language. Both shows are designed to terrify!



A combination of theater, haunted mazes, and special effects, The Summoning invites thrill seekers to participate in a real live seance that rips a hole into the supernatural world and takes them on a terrifying adventure! Guests will come face-to-face with demonic spirits while attempting to retrieve the severed head of an unethical vampire queen!



Guests are invited to start and end their haunted adventure at Fang Bang-an 80's New Wave/goth vampire-themed pop-up bar located in the vault of the San Francisco Mint-where they can partake in Halloween-themed cocktails and tasty, bloody bites. Fang Bang will be open to the public during show operating hours. A ticket to The Summoning is not required to visit Fang Bang or CreepShop, a pop-up retail shop co-produced by Kreepsville666.



"Following the success of The Immortal Reckoning last year, we are beyond excited to return to the San Francisco Mint with an immersive experience unlike anything seen before," said Peaches Christ. "Featuring a brand-new storyline, terrifying characters, and outrageous audience interactivity, The Summoning is guaranteed to send a chill down the spine of anyone that dares to step inside."



"The San Francisco Mint is the place to be spooked this fall," adds David Flower. "Besides a brand-new production, we are excited to announce the return of our vampire-themed pop-up bar, Fang Bang. Featuring a brand-new themed menu, guests will be able to start and end their evening mingling with the living...and the undead."



For more information on The Summoning, visit terrorvault.com.