THE CAKE & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's June 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in San Francisco / Bay Area for June 2025.

The Cake

City Lights Theater Company - May 15, 2025 through June 08, 2025

Della and her North Carolina bakery are renowned for creating the most delicious, beautiful cakes. So it’s no surprise that when the girl she helped raise returns to the South, she asks Della to make her wedding cake. The surprise? There are two brides. Now, even as Della’s life is complicated by the unexpected chance to be on a reality baking show, she questions her beliefs and her marriage – and the true meaning of family, faith and frosting.

For tickets: click here.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

San Francisco Playhouse - May 01, 2025 through June 21, 2025

San Francisco Playhouse will stage the Olivier Award and Tony Award-winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, written by Simon Stephens based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. With creative storytelling that captivates the senses, this dynamic play follows 15-year-old mathematics genius Christopher, who is autistic. Upon the discovery of the death of his neighbor’s dog, Christopher launches an investigation, sending him on a thrilling journey that ultimately upturns his world. Premiering at The National Theatre in 2012, the show transferred to the West End, where it won seven Olivier Awards including Best New Play. It later opened on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards including Best Play, six Drama Desk Awards, and five Outer Critics Circle Awards. Vogue lauded the play as “a testament to the singular power of theater,” while TIME called it “a play that works on every level — crowd-pleasing, eye-opening, life-affirming and unmissable.” San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano helms this production with movement direction by Bridgette Loriaux.

For tickets: click here.

Do You Feel Anger?

Marin Theatre - June 05, 2025 through June 29, 2025

Marin Theatre presents the Bay Area Premiere of the hilarious workplace comedy Do You Feel Anger? by Mara Nelson-Greenberg. This uproarious and potent play follows an empathy coach hired to work with a debt collection agency. Her assignment proves to be daunting as the employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice compassion for others. Praised by The New York Times as “Flat-out hilarious. Ingenious and inspired,” and lauded as “whip-smart satire of contemporary workplace culture,” by StageLeft, Do You Feel Anger? highlights the insanity of a world where some people's feelings are prioritized over others. Award-winning theatre and film director Becca Wolff, whose work includes directing The Kilbanes’ smash-hit rock opera Weightless, helms the Marin Theatre production.

For tickets: click here.

Broadway Under the Stars

Transcendence Theatre Company - June 12, 2025 through September 14, 2025

Are you ready to be part of the unforgettable experience that thousands have already enjoyed? We encourage you to experience Transcendence Theatre Company's Broadway Under the Stars. It’s an evening of pure magic, featuring world-class talent from the stages of New York and Hollywood. The night begins with a delightful Wine Country Picnic, where you can indulge in gourmet food and sip local wines. As the sun sets, the excitement builds, leading into a breathtaking Broadway performance under the stars. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Field of Dreams, just steps away from Sonoma Plaza, this is an extraordinary night you won’t want to miss!

For tickets: click here.

Private Lives

Alley Theatre - May 23, 2025 through June 15, 2025

Private Lives offers a comedic exploration of love and conflict, centering on an ex-couple, Elyot and Amanda, who unwittingly find themselves honeymooning with new spouses in neighboring rooms. As they confront unresolved feelings and old tensions, the play delivers a mix of charm and humor against a backdrop reminiscent of 1930s South America. Directed by KJ Sanchez, the production stars Melissa Molano as Amanda Prynne. The show will run at Alley Theatre from May 23 to June 15, 2025.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 14% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds