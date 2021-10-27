THE ART OF THE BRICK Will Premiere in San Francisco in December

THE ART OF THE BRICK-a captivating exhibition featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya-is set to make its San Francisco debut in December 2021, at the historic 1 Grant Avenue. The critically acclaimed collection features over 70 works of art made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world-the LEGO brick. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 4, 2021, for viewings beginning early December 2021. Adult ticket prices start at $29. For more information and to sign up for presale access, visit www.artofthebrickexhibit.com.



Located in the heart of the city, the historic landmark building at 1 Grant Avenue offers visitors a reimagined museum-like experience, with breathtaking contemporary art at every turn. The collection features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces made exclusively from LEGO bricks like Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa as well as a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick infused photography that Sawaya produced in collaboration with award-winning photographer Dean West.



THE ART OF THE BRICK also includes fan favorite, Yellow, a sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity. In addition, visitors will be able to walk beside a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton made out of bricks and come face-to-face with a giant LEGO skull.



"THE ART OF THE BRICK takes LEGO somewhere you wouldn't expect and shows you things you have never seen before," said artist Sawaya. "The goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity. We've wanted to bring this exhibition to San Francisco for a long time and have been waiting patiently for the right location. We're so excited to stage THE ART OF THE BRICK at 1 Grant - the building has such a rich history of entertaining people in a unique way and it is just the perfect place to make our Bay Area debut."



THE ART OF THE BRICK is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms LEGO bricks into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures, elevating the toy to the realm of art. Sawaya's ability to transform this common toy into something meaningful, his devotion to spatial perfection and the way he conceptualizes action, enables him to elevate what almost every child has played with into the status of contemporary art.



Seen by more than 7 million people world-wide, THE ART OF THE BRICK has inspired creativity and wonder in fans of all ages in over 100 cities in 24 countries across 6 continents. CNN rated THE ART OF THE BRICK as one of the global "top ten must-see exhibitions," Londonist hailed the artist, "Sawaya's creations are legend, his skills remarkable, his patience unfathomable," and The New York Times proclaimed "...the playfulness is contagious."