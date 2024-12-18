Sunset Solos Celebrates Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunset Solos, the acclaimed San Francisco series dedicated to solo performance, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, at 7:00 pm at Sealevel gallery in the Outer Sunset district. The evening features captivating performances by Natacha Ruck, Scott Cohen, and Joan Bernier.

Founded by award-winning solo performer and producer Jeremy Julian Greco with the support of Sealevel owner Jenea Loraine, Sunset Solos emerged from a need for innovative performance spaces. With the closure of many small theaters, the series champions the power of solo performance beyond traditional venues.

"Sunset Solos believes that theater can happen anywhere," says Greco. "We're excited to celebrate a year of storytelling in such a unique and welcoming space."

The anniversary event marks a successful year for Sunset Solos, which has presented a diverse range of acclaimed solo artists, including Josh Kornbluth, Ron Jones, Lisa Rothman, Steve Budd, Kenny Yun, Tony Cyprien, and Laura Jane Bailey.

Sunset Solos is a San Francisco-based series showcasing the power and intimacy of solo performance. Founded by Jeremy Julian Greco and supported by Sealevel gallery, the series provides a platform for artists to explore storytelling outside traditional theatrical settings.

