Steinway Society Presents Pianist Jon Nakamatsu Next Month

The performance is Saturday, October 1, 2022 @ 7:30pm

Sep. 22, 2022  

Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents Jon Nakamatsu, who continues to draw unanimous praise as a true aristocrat of the keyboard, on October 1 at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose.

The live concert will also be live-streamed online during the performance and will be viewable for 48 hours following the concert. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

THE PROGRAM:

Alban Berg, Sonata, Op. 1
Chopin, Fantasy in F Minor, Op. 49
Chopin, Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, No. 3
Chopin, Scherzo in E Major, Op. 54
Brahms, Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5

Single Tickets: $55 to $80

General Admission: $80/$70/$60

Senior & student: $75/$65/$55

Livestream online: $40 per household

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com


