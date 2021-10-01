Smuin's THE CHRISTMAS BALLET Returns in November

Smuin's joyful holiday tradition returns to spread yuletide cheer with its signature showcase of classical and contemporary dances set to delightfully festive tunes. The Christmas Ballet will kick off the holidays with two acts featuring the best of both worlds: beautiful classical ballet set to beloved carols, and red-hot contemporary numbers set to pop favorites.

With the surprise unwrapping of new treats each year, this charming medley of dances incorporates a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and more. Smuin's yuletide spectacular was declared "sheer joy...the finest toast to the season" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

This year's edition will include two world premieres, and the program will also be offered as a virtual on-demand streaming option available from Thanksgiving through Christmas. Additionally, the streaming version will offer an exclusive "Santa Baby" segment featuring archival footage of Artistic Director Celia Fushille.

For single tickets ($25-$99) or more information, the public may call (415) 912-1899 or visit www.smuinballet.org. Streaming tickets will be available beginning in November.