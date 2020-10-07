Smuin Contemporary Ballet Dancers To Delight Diners In SUNDAY WITH SMUIN

Smuin Contemporary Ballet dancers will perform for al fresco diners at San Francisco's historic John's Grill.

Taking over the celebrated downtown San Francisco eatery's spacious new outdoor dining area, the Oasis at John's Grill, Sunday with Smuin will feature Company artists, who will be masked and working only with fellow dancers with whom they are in social "pods," performing a medley of classical favorites and contemporary hits.

Sunday with Smuin will take place Sunday, October 11, 2020 with seatings at 12:30pm, 3:00pm, and 5:30pm, at the Oasis at John's Grill (63 Ellis Street, San Francisco). For reservations, the public may email sean@johnsgrill.com and indicate they would like a table seating to coincide with one of the Smuin performances. As per city guidelines, patrons must order food, and there will be no bar service available without a meal. Smuin patrons will also be treated to a free dessert courtesy of John's Grill.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance.

Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic and inventive.

