Smuin Cancels Remaining DANCE SERIES 2 Performances, Announces Virtual Opening Night

Following the extension of the Shelter-in-Place order, Smuin Contemporary Ballet has announced the further cancellation of all performances of its spring program, Dance Series 2.

Originally scheduled to tour the Bay Area April 24-June 6, Smuin previously announced the cancellation of its San Francisco performances (April 24-May 2), and is now also cancelling performances in Walnut Creek (May 15-16), Mountain View (May 21-24), and Carmel (June 5-6).

"Although we are disappointed to be unable to perform for our audiences this spring, we hope to continue engaging with our wonderful patrons through new initiatives such as our 'Hump Day Ballets' series and virtual dance classes, which were recently extended due to popular demand," said Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille. "Smuin is also planning to hold a Virtual Opening Night for Dance Series 2 on Thursday, May 14. We hope our patrons will make a night of it and stay in with us!"

Patrons will receive instructions to join the exclusive Virtual Opening Night, including a link to view a recording of the Company's 2017 performance of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Requiem for a Rose. Lopez Ochoa was inspired by her reflection on the meaning of true love and fleeting romance in creating this sublime work, set to one of Schubert's most romantic adagios, which the San Francisco Classical Voice declared "perfection!" The Virtual Opening Night will also provide patrons with special recipes for a pre-show cocktail and post-show dinner.

Ticketholders will be contacted individually and offered options including donating their tickets or requesting a refund. Smuin has committed to paying its dancers through the end of its current season despite performance cancellations, and proceeds from donated tickets will go towards this initiative. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, all donations to Smuin are fully tax-deductible. Any questions can be directed to boxoffice@smuinballet.org.





