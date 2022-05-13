SjDANCEco Presents Program Of World Premieres, June 17 & 18 At Hammer Theater

sjDANCEco presents Encores and Celebration A Program of World Premieres...LIVE, June 17 and 18 In San Jose's Hammer Theatre.

A program of two revivals and performances of four World Premieres that were originally scheduled for 2021, but were only seen by a small audience as a virtual performance rehearsal. This will be the first fully theatrical setting of these pieces.

The new works are by choreographers Fred Mathews, Maria Basile, Hsiang Hsiu Lin, Gary Masters and the dancers of sjDANCEco.

Presented in collaboration with San José Chamber Orchestra.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.sjDANCEco.