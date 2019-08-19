San Jose Stage Company Announces 2019-2020 Season

San Jose Stage Company has announced the titles for its upcoming 37th Season.

The 2019-2020 Season will include THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (October 2 - November 3, 2019), THE HUMANS (November 20 - December 15, 2019), CHICAGO (February 5 - March 15, 2020), AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (April 8 -May 3, 2020) and an additional title to be announced.

"Our 37th Season is filled with award-winning plays exploring the social, economic, and cultural forces at work in the new American consciousness," said Founding Artistic Director Randall King. "Humanity's innate sense to uncage or liberate ourselves is at the root of our season. Richard O'Brien's iconic rock musical THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW launches our Season and has paved the way to awakening the spirit for decades. Stephen Karam's THE HUMANS - the 2016 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama - examines the provocation of our existential fears clashing with our resolve to do better. Bob Fosse's musical masterpiece CHICAGO cannily exploits the seduction of sensationalized media and Tracey Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winner AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY explosively rocks the terrain of escaping the inescapable."



San Jose Stage Company's 2019-2020 Season:

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard O'Brien

October 2 - November 3, 2019





NOMINEE! 2001 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical

UNTAMED JOURNEY SHIVERING WITH ANTICI... PATION

This iconic cult-classic, ROCKY, has been paving a path to self-identity for decades as it follows sweethearts Brad and Janet on a journey to liberation. When the couple cozies in for the evening at the freakish mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a "sweet transvestite" scientist, they discover a much weirder and exhilarating version of life than they previously knew. An immersive experience--- this rock-musical has audiences doing the "Time Warp" again and again.

THE HUMANS



Written by Stephen Karam

November 20 - December 15, 2019

WINNER! 2016 Tony Award® for Best Play

FINALIST! 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama



SEARING EXAMINATION OF THE NEW AMERICAN CONSCIOUSNESS

Driven by empathy and humor, this Tony Award-winning play creates a hyper-realistic view of life and the complexities of the "American Dream". Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. Unfolding over a single scene, THE HUMANS is a "delirious tragicomedy" (Chicago Sun-Times) by acclaimed young playwright Stephen Karam who "infuses the traditional kitchen-sink family drama with qualities of horror in his portentous and penetrating work of psychological unease" (Variety), creating an indelible American family portrait.

CHICAGO

Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins

Script adaptation by David Thompson

February 5 - March 15, 2020

NOMINEE! 1975 Tony® Awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score

WINNER! 1997 Tony® Award, Best Revival of a Musical

KILLER EXPOSE OF SENSATIONAL "JUSTICE"



Viscerally modern, CHICAGO -- the longest-running show on Broadway -- explodes with energy. In roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart lands on murders row along with famed nightclub star Velma Kelly. Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend them and soon turns their stories into a media circus filled with flare to gain the public's sympathy. As a timely satire on American justice and sensationalized journalism, Chicago relies on "fake news" to reconstruct public reality. This sharp-edged musical mixes the immortal style of Bob Fosse with infamous songs like "The Cell Block Tango", "Mr. Cellophane", & "All That Jazz" into a powder keg of a show.

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY



Written by Tracy Letts

April 8 - May 3, 2020

WINNER! 2008 Tony Award® for Best Play

WINNER! 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

FEROCIOUS CLASH BETWEEN PAST AND PRESENT



This Pulitzer-prize winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners, reunite in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY to console their razor-tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward near-apocalyptic meltdown; old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative new American play unflinchingly-and uproariously-unmasks the challenge of escaping the inescapable.

All dates are subject to change. Complete casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

Subscriptions to San Jose Stage Company's 2019-2020 Season may be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online atwww.thestage.org. Single tickets to 2019-2020 productions will be available for purchase at a later date.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You