San Jose Dance Theatre Recovers Some Stolen Costumes

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, San Jose Dance Theatre's costume storage facility was robbed on January 6. Nearly 100 costumes were stolen from the venue.

Now, Mercury News reports that some of the costumes have been found.

On January 19, a woman named Cynthia Trujillo-Houde saw something sparkly in big black bags on the street.

The bags contained sixteen tutus, belonging to the San Jose Dance Theatre. The tutus were from the theatre's production of The Nutcracker. Only the tutus were in the bags, and the accompanying tops are still missing.

"Of course, we are very happy to have these back but hope to recover more of the almost 100 costumes stolen," Hurkmans said.

