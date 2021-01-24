Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Jose Dance Theatre Recovers Some Stolen Costumes

On January 19, a woman named Cynthia Trujillo-Houde saw something sparkly in big black bags on the street.

Jan. 24, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, San Jose Dance Theatre's costume storage facility was robbed on January 6. Nearly 100 costumes were stolen from the venue.

Now, Mercury News reports that some of the costumes have been found.

On January 19, a woman named Cynthia Trujillo-Houde saw something sparkly in big black bags on the street.

The bags contained sixteen tutus, belonging to the San Jose Dance Theatre. The tutus were from the theatre's production of The Nutcracker. Only the tutus were in the bags, and the accompanying tops are still missing.

"Of course, we are very happy to have these back but hope to recover more of the almost 100 costumes stolen," Hurkmans said.

Read more on Mercury News.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Austin Scott
Austin Scott
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Announces Clayton Shelvin as New Director of Development Photo

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Announces Clayton Shelvin as New Director of Development

The Marsh Unveils Lineup for SOLO ARTS HEAL Series Photo

The Marsh Unveils Lineup for SOLO ARTS HEAL Series

Balanchines A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Launches SF Ballets 2021 Digital Season Photo

Balanchine's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Launches SF Ballet's 2021 Digital Season

UNRAVELLED Starring Lucy Davenport Set to Receive Virtual Premiere in February Photo

UNRAVELLED Starring Lucy Davenport Set to Receive Virtual Premiere in February


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door