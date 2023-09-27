San José Chamber Orchestra to Present OPENING NIGHT in October

San José Chamber Orchestra will open its 33rd concert season with OPENING NIGHT, Sunday, October 15 at 7:00pm at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San José. The programming for the season includes seven concerts running from October, 2023 through May, 2024. Four different conductors will be taking the baton with fourteen soloists and an orchestra of twenty players. The season-opening program includes works by Javier Alvarez, Manuel Ponce and W. A. Mozart.

Performance Details:

Who: San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) presents

What: OPENING NIGHT

When: Sunday October 15, 2023 at 7 pm

Where: St Francis Episcopal Church, 1025 Pine Avenue, San José 95125

Ample street parking available.

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Liana Bérubé, violin

Ivo Bokulic, viola

The Program:

Javier Alvarez: Metro Chabacano

Manuel Ponce: Estampas Nocturnas

W. A. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante (violin and viola)

TICKETS:

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $15 to $75

Adults: $65/$75

Seniors: $55/$65 (Age 62 and above)

Students: $15/$25

Photo of Music Director Barbara Day Turner by Thomas Hassing.

About The San José Chamber Orchestra

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 19+ players, presents a series of 7–9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 200 new works in 32 seasons.

The San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers. Its formation was sparked by a challenge in the METRO newspaper from the late drummer Sammy Cohen to music director Barbara Day Turner, announcing that an orchestra was forming (unbeknownst to her) and privately saying to stop being lazy and get started. The San José Chamber Music Society graciously sponsored the first concert and a board was formed shortly thereafter.