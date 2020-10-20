San Francisco Opera Presents Online Costume Shop Sale

In a rare opportunity for opera fans and sartorial mavens, San Francisco Opera will offer costumes previously worn by artists on the War Memorial Opera House stage to the general public for just one weekend.

Different from the Company's five previous costume warehouse sales, the 2020 sale will be entirely virtual, allowing everyone, from opera aficionados to partygoers alike, to browse and purchase ensembles. The online sale at sfopera.com/costumesale begins at 12 pm on Friday, November 13 and ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 15 (Pacific Standard Time).

Over 500 colorful costumes for adults from San Francisco Opera productions, including Franz Lehár's The Merry Widow (2001), Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus (1990, 1996, 2006) and Richard Wagner's Tannhäuser (2007), will be available for purchase. In addition, around 40 garments for children from Tannhäuser will also be offered. The costumes feature designs by Thierry Bosquet (The Merry Widow, Die Fledermaus), John MacFarlane (Don Giovanni, 2007) and Paul Brown (Tannhäuser), among others, and the majority were constructed by San Francisco Opera artisans. Costume pieces will not be sold separately.

This limited-time chance to collect an ensemble from the archive of the San Francisco Opera Costume Shop ends November 15.

Detailed costume specifications and photos will be provided on the opera shop's website. Prices range from $75 to $1,000, plus shipping and taxes. Patrons who require assistance can email costumesale@sfopera.com or call the Box Office at (415) 864-3330 from 10 am-6 pm (Friday and Saturday, November 13-14) and 10 am-8 p.m. (Sunday, November 15) during the sale period. Purchasers have the option to have their items shipped or to pick-up their items in-person in Burlingame, California. Pick-up is available-by appointment only-through November 24, and patrons can select their appointment at checkout. All sales are final; no refunds and exchanges.

Proceeds will benefit San Francisco Opera operating expenses including artist support and young artist development. Subscribers and donors of $75 or more will enjoy special access to a preview sale. For more information, visit sfopera.com/costumesale.

