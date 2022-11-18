San Francisco Opera Announces The 2023 Adler Fellows

San Francisco Opera Center Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson and General Manager Markus Beam announced the 11 recipients of the 2023 San Francisco Opera Adler Fellowship. In January 2023, the cohort of talented young musicians begins an intensive residency at San Francisco Opera where they will receive individually tailored musical and performance training and a wide range of professional and personal development instruction. Since its inception in 1977, the prestigious Adler Fellowship has nurtured more than 180 young artists, launching the careers of many performers, conductors, vocal coaches, stage directors, arts professionals and educators throughout the industry.

The singers selected as 2023 Adler Fellows are sopranos Mikayla Sager (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada), Arianna Rodriguez (Fairfax, Virginia) and Olivia Smith (Penticton, British Columbia, Canada); mezzo-sopranos Gabrielle Beteag (Atlanta, Georgia) and Nikola Printz (Oakland, California); tenors Victor Cardamone (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Edward Graves (Oxon Hill, Maryland) and Moisés Salazar (Santa Ana, California) and bass-baritone Jongwan Han (Seoul, South Korea). Jongwan Han, Nikola Printz, Arianna Rodriguez, Moisés Salazar and Olivia Smith, selected from the Merola Opera Program, are incoming first-year fellows. Gabrielle Beteag, Victor Cardamone, Edward Graves and Mikayla Sager continue in the program as second-year fellows.

The 2023 Adler Fellowship class includes two pianist/coaches, first-year fellow Yang Lin (Shanghai, China) and returning second-year fellow Marika Yasuda (Williamsburg, Virginia). The Adler Fellow pianist/coaches work closely with Opera Center Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson and with San Francisco Opera Head of Music Staff John Churchwell in developing the wide range of skills required for a career in the opera house and on the recital stage.

Adler Fellows gain valuable professional experience through preparing and rehearsing roles of increasing importance in San Francisco Opera's season at the War Memorial Opera House and in performance opportunities throughout the period of their fellowship. All of the 2023 Adler Fellows will be featured in the year-end concert accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in December 2023.

The 2022 Adlers concluding their fellowships at the end of this year are sopranos Anne-Marie MacIntosh, Elisa Sunshine and Esther Tonea, baritone Timothy Murray, bass Stefan Egerstrom and pianist Andrew King. The 2022 Adler Fellows' season culminates on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm at Herbst Theatre with the annual showcase concert, The Future Is Now. The program of arias and operatic scenes features the current Adler Fellows and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra under the baton of Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim. For information and tickets, visit sfopera.com.