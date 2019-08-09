SUMMER SWING NIGHTS At The ADM Is Only One Week Away

Now in its second year, Summer Swing Nights offers a big band swing dance party with The Swing Tones (when the Andrews Sisters meets the Manhattan Transfer and have children with Postmodern Jukebox), including their 7-piece band, special guests, food trucks, swing dancing classes, cash bar and more!

"It was my very great pleasure to perform and open last year's season of Summer Swing Nights! It is a fabulous event at a vintage car museum which adds a lot of enjoyment, history, and ambiance. The band was swinging, and I look forward to coming back this year! -- Phil Crosby Jr., Grandson of Bing Crosby."

Summer Swing Nights is an amazingly fun time. The music is great and The Swing Tones provide a night of entertainment worth far more than the price of admission. Whether you dance, sing along, or watch all of the wonderful swing dancers, you can't help but have a great time. Get out your dancing shoes and give it a try!" --Esther Wolkowitz, Altadena Guild Home Tour Chair

Pre-sale tickets are available by going to www.theadm.org/swingnights at $40 per person, with At-The-Door pricing at $50 per person. Special pricing for groups over 10 includes a reserved table and one free drink per guest.





