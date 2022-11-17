Russian-American Pianist Natasha Paremski Performs in Saratoga Next Month

Steinway Society - The Bay Area will present Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski in concert on Saturday, December 3 at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center in Saratoga. The program includes selections from the music of Chopin, AdÃ¨s, Ravel, and Balakirev.

The live concert will also be live-streamed online during the performance and will be viewable for 48 hours following the concert. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

Natasha Paremski: Astounding Virtuosity and Dynamic Performer

WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

WHAT: Natasha Paremski

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 7:00 pm

WHERE: McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Avenue, Saratoga, 95070 (Located at Saratoga High School)

Livestream: www.steinwaysociety.com for 48 hours

PROGRAM:

Chopin, Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Op. 60

Chopin, Mazurka in B Major, Op. 63, No. 1

Thomas AdÃ¨s, Mazurka, Op. 27, No. 1

Chopin, Mazurka in F minor, Op. 63, No. 2

Thomas AdÃ¨s, Mazurka, Op. 27, No. 3

Chopin, Mazurka in C-sharp Minor, Op. 63, No. 3

Chopin, Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 39

Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit

Balakirev, Islamey