Russian-American Pianist Natasha Paremski Performs in Saratoga Next Month
The performance is on Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 7:00 pm.
Steinway Society - The Bay Area will present Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski in concert on Saturday, December 3 at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center in Saratoga. The program includes selections from the music of Chopin, AdÃ¨s, Ravel, and Balakirev.
The live concert will also be live-streamed online during the performance and will be viewable for 48 hours following the concert. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com
Natasha Paremski: Astounding Virtuosity and Dynamic Performer
WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents
WHAT: Natasha Paremski
WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 7:00 pm
WHERE: McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Avenue, Saratoga, 95070 (Located at Saratoga High School)
Livestream: www.steinwaysociety.com for 48 hours
PROGRAM:
Chopin, Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Op. 60
Chopin, Mazurka in B Major, Op. 63, No. 1
Thomas AdÃ¨s, Mazurka, Op. 27, No. 1
Chopin, Mazurka in F minor, Op. 63, No. 2
Thomas AdÃ¨s, Mazurka, Op. 27, No. 3
Chopin, Mazurka in C-sharp Minor, Op. 63, No. 3
Chopin, Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 39
Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit
Balakirev, Islamey