Russian-American Pianist Natasha Paremski Performs in Saratoga Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 7:00 pm.

Nov. 17, 2022 Â 

Steinway Society - The Bay Area will present Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski in concert on Saturday, December 3 at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center in Saratoga. The program includes selections from the music of Chopin, AdÃ¨s, Ravel, and Balakirev.

The live concert will also be live-streamed online during the performance and will be viewable for 48 hours following the concert. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

Natasha Paremski: Astounding Virtuosity and Dynamic Performer

WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

WHAT: Natasha Paremski

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 7:00 pm

WHERE: McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Avenue, Saratoga, 95070 (Located at Saratoga High School)

Livestream: www.steinwaysociety.com for 48 hours

PROGRAM:

Chopin, Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Op. 60

Chopin, Mazurka in B Major, Op. 63, No. 1

Thomas AdÃ¨s, Mazurka, Op. 27, No. 1

Chopin, Mazurka in F minor, Op. 63, No. 2

Thomas AdÃ¨s, Mazurka, Op. 27, No. 3

Chopin, Mazurka in C-sharp Minor, Op. 63, No. 3

Chopin, Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 39

Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit

Balakirev, Islamey




THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nineÂ Tony AwardsÂ including Best Musical, hasÂ announced aÂ lotteryÂ ticket policy for the San JoseÂ engagement playing atÂ the Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, November 22 and running through Sunday, November 27, 2022.
San Francisco Opera has announced Jack Calhoun has been elected president of the San Francisco Opera Association effective August 1, 2023.
Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, commissions playwright Adam Ashraf Elsayigh and dramaturg Salma Zohdi to write ALAA, a new play based on the life of British-Egyptian blogger and high profile political prisoner, Alaa Abd El-Fattah, one of the Egyptian Revolution's leading youth voices, thanks to the generous support of Gerbode Foundation's Special Awards in the Arts.
November 16, 2022

November 15, 2022

November 15, 2022

