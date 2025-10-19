Review: MURDER FOR TWO at Hillbarn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated author Arthur Whitney is murdered at his birthday party and all the guests become instant suspects. Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair’s madcap musical murder mystery continues Hillbarn’s 85th season and is a smashing success reminiscent of the whodunit films of years past with a touch of comedy and vaudeville thrown in. This two-hander features two tour-de-force performances by Kevin Kelley as the inexperienced police officer eager to solve the case, and Michelle Lemon as all the suspects.

Jeffrey Bracco directs this whirlwind of song and quick character changes as the story reveals the guest’s motives for murder. The author’s wife, who cares more about some missing ice cream, a prima ballerina who turns out to be a jilted lover, the town psychiatrist who knows too much, a bickering elderly couple, a wannabe detective niece and even a trio of tough choirboys all add to the mayhem that transpires. The charming score is capably delivered by Kelley and Lemon on the piano, and the pacing is a whirlwind of comic acting.

Murder for Two, which premiered in 2011, originally featured a male actor as the suspects. Here Lemon shines brilliantly as she quick changes characters using a hat, a pair of glasses, posture, and vocal inflections. It’s a challenging task to inhabit multiple characters and make them instantly distinguishable, but Lemon masters the roles. There are clues delivered through the author’s past books, a second murder and even a thwarted romance thrown into the wild mix.

Those who love the old Agatha Christie or Thin Man movies with a touch of The Mystery of Irma Vep thrown in will love this clever musical. Go see it for the delicious farce and the sensational performances.

Murder for Two continues through November 2nd.

Photo Credit: Mark Kitaoka and Tracy Martin

