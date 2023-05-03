Ragazzi Continuo to Return to the stage in NORTHERN LIGHTS This Month

This month, Ragazzi Continuo will return to the stage for two performances of Northern Lights, their first in-person program since 2019. Comprised of adult alumni of the acclaimed Ragazzi Boys Chorus, Ragazzi Continuo will lift their voices in these incandescent and engaging concerts that evoke the depth and beauty of the night sky, while also illuminating the inspiration that the sky and stars bring to those around the world. Led by Peter Sherman, Northern Lights will perform 2pm PST Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Trinity St. Peter's Church, 1620 Gough Street, San Francisco, and 2pm PST Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 178 Clinton Street, Redwood City. For tickets ($15-$20) and more information the public may visit ragazzicontinuo.org or email info@ragazzicontinuo.org.

Northern Lights features an eclectic and deeply moving repertoire. Featuring several composers from Scandinavia and the Baltic region, audiences will delight in the vibrancy and urgency of Nordic harmonies, including Përt Uusberg's beautiful Õhtul, moving traditional Latvian folksongs, Jaakko Mantyjaarvi's dynamic song cycle of four Shakespeare texts, and a sweeping SATB arrangement from Swedish composer Nils Lindberg, Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?. Ragazzi Continuo will also perform songs from around the world inspired by the sky and stars, including the late Canadian composer Diane Loomer's Ave Maris Stella, Eric Whitacre's celestial Lux Aurumque, and Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodaly's Esti Dal or, Evening Song.

Formed in September 2010, Ragazzi Continuo is an adult ensemble featuring alumni of the acclaimed Peninsula-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus. After participating in college choruses, the singers had difficulty finding a post-college men's chorus that allowed them to thrive musically, as they had as Ragazzi boys. Thus, Ragazzi Continuo was born, and is currently comprised of members whose work finds them teaching voice, working in tech, and more. Their love of music, years of training, and finely-honed ensemble are evident in their stirring performances.