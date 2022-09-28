Princess Presents HELL HOLE 2022 Next Month

The gates of Hell have swung open once again and the hellmouth will erupt, taking over SOMA's legendary Oasis nightclub! For THREE nights, Saturday October 29 through Monday October 31st, depraved and unholy energies will overwhelm the club for "Hell Hole", presented by the weekly Saturday Drag Spectacular, Princess. Curated by Tito Soto, Pseuda and Evian, and hosted by Kochina Rude and Lisa Frankenstein, "Hell Hole" will be a super immersive party experience featuring over 30 performers encompassing DRAG, AERIAL and FIRE ARTS. As well as a sinful rooftop maze with interactive performance installations, a sinister photo booth, demon go-go's, three $300 costume contests, and visual terrors around every corner! Experience Oasis transformed like you've never seen it before.

Brought to you by producers of 2020's Halloween Drive-in, "Hell Hole" will feature an epic midnight drag show each night, featuring local legends like D'arcy Drollinger, Nicki Jizz, Vivvyanne Forevermore, Trixxie Carr and more! Headliner Vander Von Odd (Winner of Dragula S1) will appear on Sunday 10/30 and Jaida Essence Hall from RuPaul's Drag Race All Winners will appear on Monday 10/31! Check your piety at the door, come in your fiercest looks and join the other queers, freaks and sinners on the dancefloor, with DJ sets by Josh Cheon, Adam Kraft and Rubella Spreads (LA).

Limited early bird tickets on Eventbrite now, with special discounted pricing for those who want to experience all nights! This will be an unforgettable event.

Oasis is 21+ for all events.

Please bring a valid ID.

Get your tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199565®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F408870601977?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1