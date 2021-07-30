Playful People Productions Presents MARS OR BUST!

Playful People Productions is proud to announce the premiere of its newest original play, "Mars or Bust!" Four casts of children, ages eight to 12, will each take their turn performing this adventure play on the stage at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, August 7 and 8.

Written by PPP Artistic Director Katie D'Arcey, "Mars or Bust!" follows the first six kids journeying to Mars to live in the newly designed Mars Research Station. Things start to get a little dicey when the six crash and are separated, each astronaut navigating the terrain and trying to find each other, alone, on a foreign planet. Full of space-age wonder, intrepid adventure, and dauntless young explorers, "Mars or Bust!" will perform live, and offer both live, indoor attendance and live stream viewing.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D' Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.

For tickets ($10) or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.