Playful People Productions FROZEN JR. Reschedules To April

San Jose's Playful People Productions has announced its production of Disney's Frozen Jr. Three casts of children between the ages of four and fifteen play the beloved characters who discover the power of knowing yourself and relying on your friends. This production has been rescheduled from its original February dates. For more information, call (408) 878-5362 or visit www.playfulpeople.org.

Based on the wildly popular animated movie "Frozen," the musical showcases Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, and all the favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. In Frozen Jr., the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa is expanded, as the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Emily Pennington and Shannon Santandrea direct; vocal direction is by Marcia Cope-Hart.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D'Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.

Performances will run April 29 - May 8, 2022.

$10 for in person or livestream attendance.

In person attendance requires proof of Covid vaccination and masking.

Tickets available beginning April 11.

For more info, call (408) 878-5362 or visit www.PlayfulPeople.org.