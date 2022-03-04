PianoSonoma Launches PianoRosé, a Three-Day Immersive Musical Experience

pianoSonoma, under the leadership of Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Jessica Chow Shinn & Michael Shinn, enthusiastically announces the launch of pianoSonoma Rosé, a 3-day program held at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California from July 14-16, 2022.

Open to adult music-lovers of any background, participants will perform in or observe daily performance classes, learn from world-class musicians in creative group classes, and attend a private performance by Artists in Residence, including cellist Mike Dahlberg and pianist Peter Dugan, host of NPR's From The Top.

pianoSonoma Rosé-an immersive and supportive musical experience without the element of competition-welcomes performers of any instrument. Pre-formed chamber groups are encouraged to apply and non-performing music enthusiasts are welcome to apply as observers.

To learn more and to apply, please visit pianosonoma.org.

Tentative schedule

July 14

10-12pm Performance classes

1:30-3pm Artist-led class: Peter Dugan: "A World Beyond Genre: How a diverse musical palette can enrich our understanding, appreciation, and performance of any musical style."

July 15

10-12pm Performance classes

1:30-3pm Artist-led class: Mike Dahlberg: "Think like a Chamber Musician: strategies and games to build your flexibility and adaptability on and off the stage."

July 16

10-12pm Performance classes

1:30-3pm Alexander Technique for Musicians

3:30-4:30pm Private performance by Artists in Residence

Performer: $500

Observer: $250

Application deadline: April 1, 2022

pianoSonoma transforms the model of traditional concertgoing by actively engaging the general public with dynamic and innovative professional musicians in performance collaborations. Through the pursuit of artistic excellence, we build a community based on creativity, cultural relevancy, joy, and curiosity.

Pianists Jessica Chow Shinn and Michael Shinn perform regularly throughout the United States. Passionate advocates of new music, the Shinns have given world premieres by composers such as Adam Schoenberg and Thomas Cabaniss. They commissioned the latter to write a major two-piano concerto, Double Rainbow, which saw its premiere in 2017 with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and is the centerpiece of the newly-released album Double Rainbow: The Music of Thomas Cabaniss. As Yamaha Artists, the Shinns have been invited to speak about the role of the arts in society and to perform at the Pebble Beach Authors and Ideas Festival.

Michael Shinn joined Boston Conservatory at Berklee in 2017 as dean of music. In this capacity, he oversees Music Division faculty, students, and curriculum development. Michael's diverse career in music reflects his deep passion for performance, education, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the arts. Learn more about Michael here.

Jessica Chow Shinn is associate professor of piano and is head of collaborative piano at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. She was a faculty member at The Juilliard School in the College and Evening Divisions from 2012-2017. Learn more about Jessica here.