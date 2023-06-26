Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Get a first look at brand-new production photos from the world premiere of Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel's new solo show, Out of Character, performing at Berkeley Rep now through July 30, 2023. 

Check out the photos below!

Before he won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for The Band’s Visit, Ari’el Stachel grew up in Berkeley, an Israeli American of Yemeni Jewish descent. Then came 9/11. Desperate to avoid taunts and threats at school, Ari hid his Middle Eastern background – setting off a years-long journey of trying on different identities, code switching, and navigating debilitating anxiety. Now a successful stage and screen actor, Ari comes home to Berkeley and joins with former Berkeley Rep artistic director Tony Taccone to tell his story in this new solo show that explores the intersections of race, mental health, and survival in a way that’s raw, authentic, and entertaining.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel

Photos: First Look at Ari'el Stachel's Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
Ari'el Stachel




