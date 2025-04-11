Photos: Disney's FROZEN At Playful People Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playful People Productions, a theater education nonprofit in San Jose, will present Disney's Frozen JR., based on the beloved movie and featuring everyone's favorite characters.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney's Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With music & lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, this show is based on the 2018 Broadway musical but performs in just about one hour. Loaded with magic, adventure, endearing young performers, and plenty of humor, this show will thaw even the coldest heart.

Playful People Productions based on the beloved movie and featuring everyone's favorite characters. Four casts of young performers (ages four to 12) perform May 16—25, 2025 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose. For tickets ($22—30, fees may apply) or more information, visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.



FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

FROZEN JR.

Comments