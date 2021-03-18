Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance Announces Recipients of 2021 MaTilDa Awards

Every spring Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance recognizes distinguished students and community members with MaTilDa Awards, which are named to honor Matilda Dodge Wilson, who donated the land on which Oakland University is built.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award recipients were announced virtually on Tuesday, March 16 by Dr. Amy Hardison Tully, director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance (SMTD); and Kerro Knox 3, professor of theatre and associate director of the SMTD.

"Awardees are selected every year by the faculty for achievement, talent and citizenship, as well as contributions to the departments and to the School of Music, Theatre and Dance," Tully said.

This year's award recipients include:

Distinguished Musicianship Award

Brant Ford

Outstanding Student in Voice Performance

Danielle Maurer Outstanding Student in Piano Performance (undergraduate)

Xiaohan Yu Xiaohan Yu Outstanding Student in Piano Performance (graduate)

Jennifer Stilwell Jennifer Stilwell Outstanding Students in Instrumental Performance (undergraduate)

Peyton Miller

Claudia Montoya-Hernandez Peyton MillerClaudia Montoya-Hernandez Outstanding Student in Instrumental Performance (graduate)

Alexis Dill Alexis Dill Outstanding Students in Music Education

Sarah Bussineau

Tyler Dargis

Mackenna Greene Sarah BussineauTyler DargisMackenna Greene Pat and Mercedes Nicosia Meadow Brook Estate Award

Sam Torres Sam Torres Gittlen Achievement Award in Acting

Dryden Zurawski Dryden Zurawski Gittlen Achievement Award in Theatre Design and Technology

TessaMarie Beard TessaMarie Beard Gittlen Achievement Award in Musical Theatre

Mariah Colby Mariah Colby Gittlen Theatre Award

Antonio Vettraino Antonio Vettraino Distinguished Dance Students

Katie Kirkurm

Victoria Poirier Katie KirkurmVictoria Poirier Maggie Allesee Choreography Award

Kaitlin Arena Kaitlin Arena Outstanding Dance Performance

Dakota Gerhold Dakota Gerhold Outstanding Students Service Award - Music

Sarah Cracknell

Kaitlyn Fuhrman Sarah CracknellKaitlyn Fuhrman Outstanding Student Service Award - Theatre

Jai Carrero Jai Carrero Outstanding Students Service Award - Dance

Mina Erbaugh-Landon

Grace Zimmerman Mina Erbaugh-LandonGrace Zimmerman

SMTD Award (for commitment to the interdisciplinary nature of the school)

Nadia Klug "

Congratulations to everyone who was nominated, to everyone who is receiving a MaTilDa Award this year," Tully said. "We are, as usual, so proud of your work and so inspired by your work, especially as we continue this important work during these very interesting and creative times."

The awards will be presented at the following events:



• Music (voice and piano) - Sunday, April 11 after University Chorus and Oakland Chorale

• Music (instrumental) - Sunday, April 25 after Instrumental Ensembles Concert

• Theatre - Friday, April 30 after How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

• Dance - Monday, April 18 after Senior Dance Concert

. To watch the announcement of this year's award recipients, visit

.

For more information, visit