Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance Announces Recipients of 2021 MaTilDa Awards
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s award recipients were announced virtually on Tuesday, March 16.
Every spring Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance recognizes distinguished students and community members with MaTilDa Awards, which are named to honor Matilda Dodge Wilson, who donated the land on which Oakland University is built.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award recipients were announced virtually on Tuesday, March 16 by Dr. Amy Hardison Tully, director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance (SMTD); and Kerro Knox 3, professor of theatre and associate director of the SMTD."Awardees are selected every year by the faculty for achievement, talent and citizenship, as well as contributions to the departments and to the School of Music, Theatre and Dance," Tully said.
This year's award recipients include:
Distinguished Musicianship Award
Brant Ford
Danielle MaurerOutstanding Student in Piano Performance (undergraduate)
Xiaohan YuOutstanding Student in Piano Performance (graduate)
Jennifer StilwellOutstanding Students in Instrumental Performance (undergraduate)
Peyton Miller
Claudia Montoya-Hernandez Outstanding Student in Instrumental Performance (graduate)
Alexis DillOutstanding Students in Music Education
Sarah Bussineau
Tyler Dargis
Mackenna GreenePat and Mercedes Nicosia Meadow Brook Estate Award
Sam TorresGittlen Achievement Award in Acting
Dryden ZurawskiGittlen Achievement Award in Theatre Design and Technology
TessaMarie BeardGittlen Achievement Award in Musical Theatre
Mariah ColbyGittlen Theatre Award
Antonio VettrainoDistinguished Dance Students
Katie Kirkurm
Victoria PoirierMaggie Allesee Choreography Award
Kaitlin ArenaOutstanding Dance Performance
Dakota GerholdOutstanding Students Service Award - Music
Sarah Cracknell
Kaitlyn FuhrmanOutstanding Student Service Award - Theatre
Jai CarreroOutstanding Students Service Award - Dance
Mina Erbaugh-Landon
Grace ZimmermanSMTD Award (for commitment to the interdisciplinary nature of the school)
Nadia Klug "Congratulations to everyone who was nominated, to everyone who is receiving a MaTilDa Award this year," Tully said. "We are, as usual, so proud of your work and so inspired by your work, especially as we continue this important work during these very interesting and creative times."
The awards will be presented at the following events:
• Music (instrumental) - Sunday, April 25 after Instrumental Ensembles Concert
• Theatre - Friday, April 30 after How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
• Dance - Monday, April 18 after Senior Dance Concert
For more information, visit www.oakland.edu/smtd/community-engagement/matildas. To watch the announcement of this year's award recipients, visit www.YouTube.com.
• Music (voice and piano) - Sunday, April 11 after University Chorus and Oakland Chorale