Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance Announces Recipients of 2021 MaTilDa Awards

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s award recipients were announced virtually on Tuesday, March 16.

Mar. 18, 2021  
Every spring Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance recognizes distinguished students and community members with MaTilDa Awards, which are named to honor Matilda Dodge Wilson, who donated the land on which Oakland University is built.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's award recipients were announced virtually on Tuesday, March 16 by Dr. Amy Hardison Tully, director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance (SMTD); and Kerro Knox 3, professor of theatre and associate director of the SMTD.

"Awardees are selected every year by the faculty for achievement, talent and citizenship, as well as contributions to the departments and to the School of Music, Theatre and Dance," Tully said.

This year's award recipients include:

Distinguished Musicianship Award
Brant Ford

Outstanding Student in Voice Performance
Danielle Maurer

Outstanding Student in Piano Performance (undergraduate)
Xiaohan Yu

Outstanding Student in Piano Performance (graduate)
Jennifer Stilwell

Outstanding Students in Instrumental Performance (undergraduate)
Peyton Miller
Claudia Montoya-Hernandez

Outstanding Student in Instrumental Performance (graduate)
Alexis Dill

Outstanding Students in Music Education
Sarah Bussineau
Tyler Dargis
Mackenna Greene

Pat and Mercedes Nicosia Meadow Brook Estate Award
Sam Torres

Gittlen Achievement Award in Acting
Dryden Zurawski

Gittlen Achievement Award in Theatre Design and Technology
TessaMarie Beard

Gittlen Achievement Award in Musical Theatre
Mariah Colby

Gittlen Theatre Award
Antonio Vettraino

Distinguished Dance Students
Katie Kirkurm
Victoria Poirier

Maggie Allesee Choreography Award
Kaitlin Arena

Outstanding Dance Performance
Dakota Gerhold

Outstanding Students Service Award - Music
Sarah Cracknell
Kaitlyn Fuhrman

Outstanding Student Service Award - Theatre
Jai Carrero

Outstanding Students Service Award - Dance
Mina Erbaugh-Landon
Grace Zimmerman

SMTD Award (for commitment to the interdisciplinary nature of the school)
Nadia Klug

"Congratulations to everyone who was nominated, to everyone who is receiving a MaTilDa Award this year," Tully said. "We are, as usual, so proud of your work and so inspired by your work, especially as we continue this important work during these very interesting and creative times."

The awards will be presented at the following events:


• Music (voice and piano) - Sunday, April 11 after University Chorus and Oakland Chorale

• Music (instrumental) - Sunday, April 25 after Instrumental Ensembles Concert

• Theatre - Friday, April 30 after How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

• Dance - Monday, April 18 after Senior Dance Concert

For more information, visit www.oakland.edu/smtd/community-engagement/matildas. To watch the announcement of this year's award recipients, visit www.YouTube.com.


