North Bay's Raven Players Seek Submissions For New Short Play Festival

Healdsburg's Raven Players, located in the heart of the Northern California wine country, have announced they are accepting submissions for their inaugural Short Play Festival to run February 28 - March 1, 2020 at the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg. The competitive festival is themed "Love Bites" and will feature plays of 10 to 20 minutes in duration. Playwrights from around the world are invited to submit original works that generally focus on the joy, heartbreak, humor and/or tragedy of any type of love.

"The purpose of the Festival is to encourage the development of new plays and to bring fresh energy to our stage and our community," said Steven David Martin, Artistic Director of the Raven Players. "The Raven has a history of supporting up-and-coming playwrights and we are delighted to broaden our scope in this fun and exciting way."

Playwrights may submit up to three works that follow the guidelines set forth by the festival. Submissions will be accepted from September 15 through October 15, 2019. Fifteen plays will be selected for production from the pool of entries by a jury of theatre professionals. To ensure equal opportunity, playwrights' identities will not be revealed to the jury until the final selections have been made.

"Being an entertaining, performing arts destination is an important, ongoing goal for Healdsburg," says Laurie Windham, Festival Chair. "This festival will add yet another enjoyable dimension to our community's rich performing arts tableau."

Winners of the competition will be announced in December. The winning plays will be performed by the Raven Players at the Raven Performing Arts Theatre on February 28, 29 and March 1, 2020. Winning playwrights will be awarded $100, free festival tickets and recognition in festival publicity.

Playwrights may submit work or get more information about submission guidelines at raventheater.org or contact Laurie Windham at shortplays@raventheater.org.





