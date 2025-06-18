Music at Kohl Mansion Unveils 2025–26 Season Featuring Top International Chamber Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music at Kohl Mansion has announced its highly anticipated 43rd season of chamber music concerts, bringing an exciting lineup of acclaimed ensembles from across the globe to the historic Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, CA. Running October 2025 through May 2026, the new season features eight Sunday evening concerts, continuing the organization’s tradition of pairing world-class artistry with intimate settings and community engagement.

The 2025–26 season opens on October 19 with the return of Prague’s Bennewitz Quartet, presenting works by Haydn, Janáček, and Dvořák. Also hailing from Prague, Trio Bohémo will perform on November 16, offering a vibrant program featuring Smetana, Martinů, and a Moravian folk song cycle by Jan Vičar.

A festive Baroque Holiday Program on December 14 brings San Francisco’s beloved Musica Pacifica to the stage with Hijinks of the High Baroque: Composers Behaving Badly, blending the music of Handel, Telemann, and Purcell with tales of scandalous artistic behavior.

The new year begins on January 18 with the boundary-pushing Balourdet Quartet performing Bartók, Amy Beach, Eleanor Alberga, and Brahms. On February 22, the lyrical Lysander Piano Trio will present music by Mozart, Dvořák, Rebecca Clarke, and Shulamit Ran.

Houston-based wind quintet WindSync makes its Kohl debut on March 22, offering an eclectic mix including works by Nadia Boulanger, Elliott Carter, Philip Glass, and a Mozart serenade. On April 19, the Beo String Quartet joins forces with bassist Michel Taddei for an adventurous program featuring Bach’s Art of Fugue, Gabriela Ortiz’s Mictlán, and Dvořák’s Double Bass Quintet.

The season closes on May 3 with a return visit from the Grammy-nominated Calidore String Quartet, performing Mozart’s Divertimento, Korngold’s rarely heard Quartet No. 3, and Beethoven’s Razumovsky Quartet No. 3.

Tickets and Subscriptions

Subscriptions for the seven-concert chamber series (excluding the holiday concert) are $370 for adults, $355 for seniors, and $175 for those age 30 and under. The full eight-concert subscription including the Baroque Holiday Program is $420 (adults), $405 (seniors), and $200 (age 30 and under). Subscription sales open Tuesday, July 1, with individual tickets available August 13.

All concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. and are preceded by a 6:00 p.m. pre-performance talk led by renowned cellist and Stanford educator Christopher Costanza, and 5:00 p.m. masterclasses featuring talented local youth through a partnership with Young Chamber Musicians.

Patrons are invited to mingle with the artists at a complimentary post-concert wine and sweets reception following each performance.

About Music at Kohl Mansion

Now entering its 43rd season, Music at Kohl Mansion is the longest-running chamber music-only presenter on the San Francisco Peninsula. In addition to presenting world-class concerts, the organization leads extensive community engagement and education programs, reaching thousands of students and residents through free school concerts, library collaborations, and public outreach events.

For tickets and more information, visit www.musicatkohl.org or call (650) 762-1130.

