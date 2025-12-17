Mrs. Kasha Davis to Star in HAIRSPRAY at Music Theater Works

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mrs. Kasha Davis will star as “Edna Turnblad” in its upcoming production of Hairspray, Dec. 17, 2026 - Jan. 3, 2027, directed by Keely Vasquez, choreographed by Reneisha Jenkins and music directed by Linda Madonia, in the George Van Dusen Theatre, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts.

Mrs. Kasha Davis is known for her work on two seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Season 7 and Season 8: All Stars and is an internationally recognized drag artist, performer, educator and advocate. For priority seating at Hairspray become a member of Music Theater Works’ 2026 season, with two, three and four show memberships now available and single tickets for all the 2026 productions going on sale Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 at 12 p.m. For more information on Music Theater Works' 46th season go to MusicTheaterWorks.com.

“When I received the call from Music Theater Works offering me the role of “Edna” in Hairspray, I was overjoyed, it was truly a dream moment, and one I immediately celebrated with Mr. Davis. This is exactly the kind of work I hoped my drag career would make possible, especially following my time on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” said Mrs. Kasha Davis.

She continued, “Mrs. Kasha Davis was created as a tribute to my mother and grandmother, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to honor their legacy by stepping into such an iconic role. To join a cast dedicated to sharing messages of inclusion, acceptance and love, values they instilled in me long ago, is deeply meaningful. I look forward to the creative journey ahead: the rehearsal process, the collaboration, and the friendships and laughter that will undoubtedly unfold with the team at Music Theater Works and the audiences we serve.”

“The announcement of the incredible Mrs. Kasha Davis joining our 2026 season in this unforgettable role is a great way to kick off our 46th season and the new year,” says Producing Artistic Director Kyle Dougan-LeBlanc. “We look forward to what promises to be a thoughtful, heartfelt and hilarious take on this role that speaks to so many of the values she embodies herself… kindness, joy, acceptance and standing up for what is right.”

Full of heart and 1960s flair, Hairspray follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-dreaming teen who lands a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” But when she sees injustice in Baltimore, she sets out to integrate the dance floor, proving one girl can make a difference. With infectious songs like “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” this musical makes the perfect closer to Music Theater Work’s 46th season.

