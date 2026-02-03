San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Reveals Season 48 Lineup Feat. Stephen Schwartz

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As it continues to celebrate Season 48, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) has announced its 2026 Winter/Spring Season, with a lineup inspired by the theme SHINE—a season-long invitation to radiate authenticity, resilience, pride, and the transformative power of music.

One of the world’s most acclaimed LGBTQ+ choruses, SFGMC continues its nearly five-decade legacy of using choral excellence as a platform for visibility, advocacy, and community connection. The 2026 winter/spring season shines a spotlight on queer joy across generations, cultures, and musical styles, from pop nostalgia and Broadway brilliance to community-centered celebrations. Two concerts featuring the 250-strong San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus are planned for the Curran Theatre, while several events and performances are scheduled for The Chan National Queer Arts Center.

SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg said, “SHINE reflects who we are at this moment—resilient, joyful, and unapologetically visible. As we celebrate 48 years, this season honors our past while lighting the way forward, reminding us all that when our voices rise together, we shine brighter.”

Totally ‘80s Concert – Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., Curran Theatre Presenting Sponsor: Richard Atkins and Cindy Samuels in honor of Bobby and Michael Kim

Set to the electrifying 1980s soundtrack, this spring concert traces a deeply human journey from becoming to belonging, through loss, and ultimately toward liberation. Featuring iconic anthems by Madonna, Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner, Queen, and more, the program blends high-octane joy, intimate storytelling, and communal remembrance. Through the transformational power of songs and stories, we honor both the exuberance and complexity of queer life then and now.

Structured in two acts with an intermission, the concert moves from self-discovery and connection to grief, resilience, and collective power. Singer stories woven throughout invite audiences into lived experience, while beloved pop hits become acts of celebration and reflection. This is an ‘80s concert with big hair, bigger anthems and even bigger heart!

Dolly! A Pride Concert – Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., Curran Theatre

Rhinestones. Wigs. Heart. The icon, the legend, Dolly Parton is the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus muse for Pride 2026. She taught us how to be unapologetically ourselves, lead with kindness, and play a guitar with acrylics on. She’s inspired a new generation of misfits, dreamers, and drag queens with her iconic looks, only to be outshined by her message of radical compassion. Did someone say “Dolly Look-Alike Contest?” Come dressed and ready to Shine!

CHAN CENTER PROGRAMMING FEBRUARY – MAY 2026

Queer Lunar New Year Celebration – Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

This Lunar New Year, SFGMC is proud to partner with GAPA (GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance) in commemorating their 38th anniversary while celebrating the Year of the Horse, honoring the energy, strength, and beauty of our LGBTQ+ Asian Pacific community. The night promises vibrant entertainment and an electrifying lineup of the Bay Area’s brightest QTAPI voices and performerss including GAPA’s chorus and dance groups, Mabuhay Bitches (San Francisco’s hottest drag and variety collective), the famed drag troupe Rice RockeTes, the spicy and sassy trio Masala Mahal, Filipin X, and more. With thrilling performances, great drinks, and lite bites, this three-hour community celebration is the Queer Lunar New Year party you don’t want to miss. All guests must be 21 and up. Tickets are available online here and are priced at $52 General Admission and include one drink ticket.

’80s Sing-Along! - Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

Break out the neon and big hair – it’s time to belt your favorite hits at our totally rad ’80s Sing-Along! From pop anthems to rock ballads, we’ll relive the decade of synths, shoulder pads, and unforgettable hooks. Lyrics: provided. Vibes: electric. Dance floor: carpeted, but that’s the ’80s, baby! Join us for an 80-minute evening that’s all that! Tickets are available online here and are priced $26 General Admission (ages 13+); Free (age 12 and under).

Stephen Schwartz: Songs and Stories – Friday April 17 and Saturday April 18 at 7.30 p.m.

Join us at The Chan National Queer Arts Center for Stephen Schwartz: Songs and Stories, an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime evening with the legendary composer of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Pocohontas, The Prince of Egypt, and more. At the piano, Schwartz will perform his iconic music, share personal stories from a life in theater, and welcome special guest artists—including the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus—for unforgettable collaborations and show-stopping moments. Over the years, Schwartz has earned multiple awards including the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, Drama Desk and Golden Globe, and is honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The celebration is also deeply personal: Schwartz shares a long and meaningful relationship with outgoing SFGMC CEO Chris Verdugo, and he’s especially excited to honor Verdugo and send him off in true star-worthy style; Verdugo will be stepping down on June 30 after a decade as SFGMC CEO.

The approximate running time for the concert is two hours with an intermission. Tickets are available online here, and are priced at $125 Premium; $70 GA1 and $35 GA2. An exclusive and limited photo Meet and Greet with Stephen Schwartz are available at $125 pp.

Shine On: An Ensemble Showcase – Saturday May 30 at 7.30 p.m.

Shine On: An Ensemble Showcase brings the spotlight to the electrifying power of small-group singing— featuring the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus ensembles HomoPhonics and The Lollipop Guild in a one-night-only celebration of vocal artistry, queer joy, and community. Joining them are two phenomenal guest ensembles traveling to San Francisco for this special collaboration: Cascade from the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus and Aftershock from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. Together, these standout singers from across the West Coast will deliver an unforgettable evening of bold harmonies, fresh arrangements, and pure vocal fireworks.

The approximate running time for this concert is two hours with an intermission. Tickets are available online here and are priced at $50 Premium and $35 GA.

CRESCENDO Gala - Saturday, April 25 at 5 p.m. Westin St. Francis, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco

Crescendo is the night when San Francisco shows up loud, proud, and unapologetically fabulous. Think glam looks, powerhouse performances by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, and a ballroom buzzing with joy and purpose. Last year, Crescendo raised over $1.3 million, helping SFGMC to shine as a beacon of light on stage, in schools, and throughout our community. This season, the Chorus will be celebrating 20 years of Crescendo. Grab your sequins and get ready for a night that’s nothing short of legendary.

Gilead will be presented with the “Corporate Champion Award,” and Christopher Verdugo will be presented with the “Visionary Leadership Award.” The evening’s Special Guest Host is Monet X Chang,e and the Auchoneer is Michael Tate. Crescendo Honorary Co-Chairs are Sheryl Lee Ralph and Greg Sarri,s and Crescendo Co-Chairs are Bryan Catanzaro and Adrienne Foley. Tickets: starting at $450, includes cocktail reception and seated dinner; purchase online here.