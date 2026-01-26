David Yazbek Will Perform in Mountain View in February

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hershey Felder Presents has announced a rare and intimate theatrical event with David Yazbek: My Broadway featuring Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning composer David Yazbek, (The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Dead Outlaw) one-night-only, Sunday February 8, 2026, 7:30 pm. This special engagement offers audiences an up-close encounter with one of Broadway's most distinctive voices—live at the grand piano with backstage stories, music and wit galore drawn from Yazbek's remarkable career spanning theatre, television, and recording. Featuring selections from his celebrated scores and albums, this performance showcases Yazbek's distinctive style, where jazz and rock influences meet sharp humor and emotional honesty.

David Yazbek: My Broadway will be presented 7:30pm Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View.

“David Yazbek is a musical genius,” says internationally-lauded actor/pianist/writer Hershey Felder, who will play his final performance of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's World Premiere of Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me in the afternoon of February 8, 2026. “When you have a friend who's a real genius, you want to share them with all your other friends. Composer of so many Broadway hits, David is the living composer with the most shows to have appeared on Broadway. I figured: enough with the dead composers! It's time for a live one!”

A varied career as a recording artist, award-winning TV and film writer, music producer, and pianist led David Yazbek to a remarkable career on Broadway. He received a Tony Award for the score of The Band's Visit, and additional Tony Award nominations for the scores for his musicals The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tootsie, and Dead Outlaw. He also earned Drama Desk Awards for The Full Monty, The Band's Visit, Tootsie, and Dead Outlaw. As a recording artist, Yazbek is responsible for five albums: The Laughing Man (winner NAIRD award, Best Pop Album of the Year), Tock, Damascus, Tape Recorder, and Evil Monkey Man. He won a Grammy Award for the cast album of The Band's Visit and was nominated for a 2026 Grammy Award for producing the cast album for Buena Vista Social Club, in addition to nominations for the albums of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Full Monty. Yazbek scored and performed the music for Larry David's giant Broadway hit Fish in the Dark and composed original music for the recent Broadway production of Jen Silverman's The Roommate. Beyond the stage, he scored the final season of HBO's “Boardwalk Empire,” composed the iconic “Where is Carmen Sandiego?” theme song, co-created “Puzzle Place” for PBS, and won an Emmy Award for writing on “Late Night with David Letterman.”