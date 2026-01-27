BroadwaySF Rebrands as ATG San Francisco

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BroadwaySF has rebranded as ATG San Francisco, reflecting the organization's evolution into a multi-genre presenter of live entertainment and its role within ATG Entertainment's global portfolio of theatres.



“As our programming has expanded beyond Broadway musicals to include music, comedy, and special live events, it became important that our name reflect the full scope of what we do,” said ATG San Francisco General Manager Jamie Budgett “ATG San Francisco connects our iconic theatres to a global live entertainment network, while everything our audiences value remains the same.”



ATG San Francisco will continue to present Broadway and world-class live entertainment at the Orpheum Theatre (1127 Market St.), the Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St.), and the Curran Theatre (445 Geary St.). The name change aligns the organization more closely with ATG Entertainment while maintaining its deep local roots and longstanding commitment to San Francisco audiences.



Along with the rebrand, ticketing will now be available at us.atgtickets.com, ATG's U.S. ticketing platform. The former broadwaysf.com website will automatically redirect customers.



All existing ticketing, subscriptions, and patron services will continue uninterrupted. The transition to ATG San Francisco will roll out across digital platforms, signage, and printed materials over the coming weeks.