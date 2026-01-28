San Francisco's Castro Theatre to Hold Special Premiere of A24’s PILLION

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The historic Castro Theatre will host the San Francisco premiere of A24's upcoming film Pillion, from writer-director Harry Lighton and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling on Thursday, February 12.

The queer romance follows a timid man (Melling) who is swept off his feet when an enigmatic, leather-clad biker (Skarsgård) takes him on as his submissive. This will be the first premiere at the LGBTQ+ landmark since its grand reopening. Lighton and Melling will both be present at the Castro for the event.

Pillion premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and has earned numerous accolades, including a Best Adapted Screenplay award at the 2025 Gotham Awards and a Directors Guild of America (DGA) nomination for Best First-Time Theatrical Feature Film.

Harry Lighton is a British writer-director based in London. In 2017, he co-wrote and directed the short film Wren Boys, which went on to be nominated for Best British Short at the 2018 BAFTAs. It was also nominated for a BIFA, won Best UK Short at the UK Film Festival, and had its US Premiere at Sundance.

About The Castro Theatre

Located in the Castro Neighborhood, San Francisco’s LGTBQ+ cultural epicenter, The Castro Theatre is a historic landmark in the heart of the community. The Castro’s captivating interior was designed by one of San Francisco's most prominent architects, Timothy Pfleuger.

Built in 1922, the movie palace features a lavish yet intimate interior with diverse architectural influences ranging from Spanish, Asian, Italian and Art Deco. A century later, in 2022, Another Planet Entertainment entered into an exclusive partnership with the theatre to execute a significant $41 million rehabilitation of the building. This includes major renovations to accommodate a wider variety of entertainment; opening the venue for the first time to standing room musical performances while still maintaining the seated experience for cinema, comedy, and more.

The re-opening will showcase the revitalization of the ceiling’s stunning original artwork along with the sgraffito murals and a long-hidden historic proscenium, all masterfully restored by Evergreene Architectural Arts. Additionally, BuildIT, the world’s first LGBTQ construction advocacy organization, has played a major role providing specialized trade professionals to the project.

Other key elements include modernizing the historic chandelier, revival of the iconic neon blade sign and marquee, and the installation of one of the world's largest and most versatile digital organs, designed to the specifications of longtime Castro organist, David Hegarty. The building will feature modern amenities with a new HVAC system, additional restrooms, and for the first time, a fully ADA accessible orchestra, stage and dressing rooms.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of A24