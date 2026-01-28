THE WIZ LIGHTS UP BROADWAY SAN JOSE

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opening Night of The Wiz at Broadway San Jose was dazzling, the kind of evening that reminds you why musical theater, at its best, feels communal, electric, and alive. From the moment the curtain rose, the production burst onto the stage with color, rhythm, and unmistakable joy, offering a vibrant and imaginative retelling of Dorothy’s journey from Kansas to Oz. Rooted in soul, gospel, funk, and bold theatricality, this touring production honors the legacy of the groundbreaking 1975 musical that reshaped Broadway while confidently reintroducing its magic to a new generation of theatergoers. Both celebratory and heartfelt, The Wiz reminds us why this story, and this music, continue to resonate. Playing now through February 1st, The Wiz is a jubilant evening of theater that rewards curiosity and leaves room for discovery

The evening began with an unexpected reminder that live theater is, indeed, live. Due to technical difficulties, the curtain was delayed, and then shortly after the show began, a calm voice asked the actors to exit the stage while another issue was addressed. When the company returned, the same voice cheerfully announced, “Welcome to live theater,” earning a warm laugh and applause from the audience. In a world that often feels digitally perfected and frictionless, the moment was oddly refreshing, a reminder of the shared humanity that makes live performance matter.

Keeping the many versions of Oz straight can be a challenge. From L. Frank Baum’s original books to the iconic 1939 MGM film and Stephen Schwartz’s Wicked, Oz has been reimagined many times. The Wiz, which debuted on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, holds a singular place in that lineage. Featuring an all-Black cast, it was a cultural breakthrough that helped pave the way for later Broadway landmarks such as Dreamgirls and Sophisticated Ladies.

This new production benefits from the sharp wit of Amber Ruffin, who updates William F. Brown’s original book with a contemporary sensibility that feels timely without sacrificing warmth or heart. The result is respectful, lively, and emotionally grounded.

One of the evening’s surprises was an opening-night understudy performance. Dorothy was played by Cyniah Elise, stepping into the role with confidence and grace. Her voice soared, her presence was grounded, and her Dorothy felt sincere and open-hearted. Known to many from American Idol, Elise anchored the production beautifully.

Dorothy’s companions are equally engaging. Elijah Ahmad Lewis brings buoyant energy to the Scarecrow, D. Jerome’s Tin Man sings with remarkable lush-velvet warmth, and Cal Mitchell’s Lion balances humor with vulnerability. As their journey unfolds, the show resists easy conclusions. Instead, fleeting moments hint at lives beyond the Yellow Brick Road, inviting the audience to notice what surfaces once the spell holding them in place begins to lift.

For audiences steeped in Wicked’s sympathetic take on the Wicked Witch of the West, The Wiz delivers a bracing contrast. Evillene, portrayed with commanding force by Kyla Jade, is thrillingly unrepentant, and when she finally meets her end, and, judging from the applause, the audience clearly made the leap. The catharsis was immediate and unmistakable.

The production also returns to Baum’s original silver shoes, replacing the ruby slippers popularized by the MGM film. The lifting of Evillene’s curse restores more than balance to Oz. It quietly restores memory, agency, and the possibility of return.

The creative team is exceptional. Director Schele Williams brings clarity and momentum to the storytelling. Choreographer JaQuel Knight infuses the show with movement that feels both athletic and deeply musical. Scenic Designer Hannah Beachler creates a world that feels expansive and alive, while Costume Designer Sharen Davis delivers bold, expressive designs that honor the show’s theatrical roots.

At its best, The Wiz reminds us why this story continues to endure. Beneath the spectacle lies a belief in courage, memory, and the quiet power of finding one’s way back to family. Technical hiccups aside, or perhaps because of them, the evening felt unmistakably alive. The Wiz at Broadway San Jose is a joyful, generous production that invites audiences to experience its magic firsthand.



Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel