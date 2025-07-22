Market Street Arts Celebrates One Year Of Creative Hub Success In Mid-Market

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mid-Market Foundation is celebrating one year of success for its three Creative Hubs—The Red Tail Beer and Wine Bar, Holy Stitch!, and Roar Shack Live—launched under the Market Street Arts initiative to activate vacant storefronts and foster economic revitalization in San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood.

Since their openings, these hubs have not only drawn new audiences but have also spurred increased leasing on upper floors and neighboring properties. The program, launched in 2024, was designed to create permanent cultural anchors through partnerships with local artists and entrepreneurs.

“Through Market Street Arts, the Mid-Market Foundation set out to transform the neighborhood through strategic investments,” said Executive Director Steve Gibson. “We launched three Creative Hubs with the hope that they would become anchors on Mid-Market. Not only have these businesses done just that, but they are thriving.”

The Red Tail, located at 992 Market Street, has reported record-breaking monthly sales and consistent foot traffic, boosted by its proximity to the Warfield and Golden Gate Theatre and its integration with the Busk It! street performance program. Owners recently announced a second venue, The Green Heron, slated to open this fall in the former Hobson's Choice location.

Holy Stitch!, which opened its flagship storefront in a space that had been empty for nearly a decade, has expanded its operations and forged new production partnerships in the local apparel industry. “This neighborhood has always been at the heart of Holy Stitch!,” said founder Julian Prince Dash. “It is once again contributing to its cultural renaissance.”

Roar Shack Live!, a monthly chamber music and multidisciplinary performance series by The Living Earth Show, has sold out every performance since its September 2024 debut and is preparing to sign a two-year lease at 34–7th Street. “There’s no better place to incubate risky, innovative art than Mid-Market,” said co-founder Andy Meyerson.

Additional Market Street Arts programs—including Busk It!, Well-Crafted DIY workshops, and the UNSTAGED performance series—continue to reinforce the area’s legacy as a historic theater district and cultural hub.