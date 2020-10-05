Main Street Theatre Works Presents The Live Radio Show WAR OF THE WORLDS

While 2020 has made us feel like the world might be coming to an end, the same thing could have been said over 80 years ago when Orson Welles and the Mercury Theater on the Air staged a live radio broadcast of an alien invasion. Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) is recreating this radio classic with their live production of War of the Worlds, October 24th at 7:00pm, broadcast on their Facebook page (Main Street Theatre Works), and a radio simulcast on KVGC Radio 1340AM, or 96.5 FM, in Amador county.

This is the 10th Anniversary of MSTW's live radio shows, recreating many of Orson's Mercury Theater classics, and though they couldn't perform in front of a live audience like they normally do, they are presenting a live, filmed version of the show, with multiple cameras so you don't miss a thing, including those live sound effects from their expansive Foley table.

This is MSTW's Fall Fundraiser, and they are hoping to reach a goal of $3000, to carry them through the rest of the year, and prepare them for next summer at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre. To make a donation, go to their Facebook page and click the PayPal link, or you can donate on their website (MSTW.ORG). And, if you donate $50 or more before October 21st, you'll be gifted a bottle of wine from Yorba Shake Ridge Ranch & Vineyards in Sutter Creek. Your email confirmation will give you specifics as how to arrange a curbside pick-up. Then sit back with your wine and enjoy the show.

This War of the Worlds presentation features some of your favorite MSTW actors, including Allen Pontes as Orson Welles, Scott Adams, Mike Sicilia, Vincent Keene, Ben Miller, and Julie Anchor as Foley artist Ora Nichols. It's a fun flashback to the days when people "watched" their radios, and sound effects didn't come from a computer.

Whether you're watching the show on Facebook, or closing your eyes to listen to it on the radio as they did in 1938, it's sure to be a fun flash back. And it's the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit, while supporting theatre in Amador county.

And for those of you who have seen our past live radio shows, you know we always do a "talk back" with our show creator, Allen Pontes. If you have any questions for Allen, please send them to us via our website and we'll make sure he answers them in a live interview.

We are grateful for your continued support and the support of our sponsors: Harrah's Northern California Casino, ACES Waste Services, Daneri Morturary, and Yorba Shake Ridge Ranch & Vineyards.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 26th season, MSTW continues to be dedicated to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

During a normal Summer Season, the setting at the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past a tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, onto a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars. We look forward to seeing you back there next summer.

