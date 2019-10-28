Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Pushes Jason Mraz and Raining Jane Concert Dates

Due to increased concern over weather conditions, air quality and patron safety, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts announced that the Jason Mraz and Raining Jane performance scheduled for Sunday, October 27 will now take place Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. Current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and no further action is required on the part of ticket holders who wish to attend the rescheduled performance. Ticket holders who are unable to make the new date should contact the ticket office by calling 707-546-3600 for a refund. The deadline to request a refund is Friday, January 3, 2020.



While amassing a global fan base for his positive message and soulful, folk-pop sound, Jason Mraz has won two Grammy Awards, received the prestigious Songwriter Hall of Fame Hal David Award, and earned numerous diamond and platinum certifications for his various releases, including his classic singles "I Won't Give Up," "Lucky," and the record-breaking "I'm Yours." He strives to inspire emotions of love and togetherness but also seeks to evoke laughter with his humorous rap sensibility. It's a testament to the generosity of spirit in Mraz's music that so many people have chosen his songs as the soundtrack to major moments in their lives, and new memories are certain to be made with the songs on his latest, sixth album, "Know." His LBC debut features his longtime collaborators, the Los Angeles- based quartet, Raining Jane.





