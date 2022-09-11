Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVING JANIS to Play Firehouse Arts Center in October

“Loving Janis" was first performed in 2018 to a sold out audience at Ashkenaz in Berkeley.

Sep. 11, 2022  
LOVING JANIS to Play Firehouse Arts Center in October

"Loving Janis," a narrative concert and tribute to American folk and rock icons Janis Joplin & Janis Ian, will be presented at Firehouse Arts Center 4444 Railroad Avenue Pleasanton, CA 94566 925.931.4848 on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30.

"Loving Janis" was first performed in 2018 to a sold out audience at Ashkenaz in Berkeley. In 2020 a different iteration of the concert was performed before an adoring crowd at Feinstein's in San Francisco. Following three years of pandemic lockdown, audiences will once again be able to experience the emotion, power, artistry and magic of singer/storyteller Kyra Gordon and the virtuosic guitar prowess of internationally recognized jazz guitarist Mimi Fox.

This current version of "Loving Janis" re-imagined is the culmination of a collaboration, mentorship and chemistry that developed between Kyra and Mimi. Kyra contacted Mimi in 2020 to request she perform as the guitarist for the Feinstein show. Mimi stated "I appreciate great singers. My mother was a jazz singer and Kyra has a great voice!" Mimi knew that Kyra was "really into the music" and determined she wanted to join forces with her.

Following the Feinstein show both artists decided to work together as a duo on "Loving Janis" in the hope of developing a tour for the future. The connection and interpretation between them has resulted in a concert which takes the audience through the fascinating careers of both amazing Janis'!

"Loving Janis" features very well known songs creatively reinterpreted, such as "Piece of My Heart," "Bobby McGee". and "At Seventeen," as well as lesser know cuts by both Joplin and Ian like "Move Over," and "New York in the Springtime".

Both Kyra and Mimi grew up listening to both Janis Joplin & Janis Ian. Mimi stated that their duo approach to honoring the Janis's would create an "intimacy and vulnerability where magic will happen." Kyra and Mimi both hope the "challenge of refining the music to its core will polish it to a fine sheen". Thus the audience will gain a new excitement and appreciation of both Janis Joplin & Janis Ian's talents!


